Serbia vs Netherlands Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Serbia vs Netherlands lineups will draw plenty of attention on Sunday as both teams face key selection issues in the UEFA Nations League. Serbia’s lineup has been affected by injuries in attack, while the Netherlands also has several players unavailable.

Serbia enter the game after three straight international defeats and four losses in five matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 home defeat to Greece after conceding twice late.

The Netherlands began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany, with Cody Gakpo scoring a stoppage-time equalizer.

The Serbia vs Netherlands lineups are expected to show clear changes, with Serbia turning to a makeshift attack and the Netherlands continuing to build under new coach Xavi Hernández. Kick-off at Rajko Mitić Stadium is scheduled for 17:00 UK time.

Serbia Lineup Today and Team News

Serbia’s attack has been hit hardest. Dusan Vlahovic and Mihailo Ivanovic are both injured, leaving Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic expected to form a front two in a 4-4-2 system.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is expected to start in goal behind Nikola Simic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Strahinja Erakovic and Filip Kostic. Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sasa Lukic are expected to make up the midfield.

Lukic’s inclusion gives Serbia another defensive-minded option in midfield. Tadic is expected to drop deeper at times to help create chances, while Jovic will operate higher up the pitch.

The expected Serbia lineup is V. Milinkovic-Savic; N. Simic, S. Pavlovic, S. Erakovic, F. Kostic; A. Zivkovic, N. Maksimovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, S. Lukic; L. Jovic, D. Tadic.

Netherlands Lineup Today and Team News

The Netherlands lineup also has several absences ahead of the game against Serbia. Frenkie de Jong, Mats Wieffer and Donyell Malen are unavailable, while Jurrien Timber and Brian Brobbey are doubtful.

Bart Verbruggen is expected to start in goal, with Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven forming the back four.

Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to play in midfield alongside Quinten Timber. In attack, Mexx Meerdink is set to lead the line, with Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville on the wings.

Gakpo enters the game after scoring the Netherlands’ late equalizer against Germany. The Netherlands lineup is expected to retain a 4-3-3 shape despite the missing players.

The expected Netherlands lineup is B. Verbruggen; D. Dumfries, V. van Dijk, J. P. van Hecke, M. van de Ven; T. Reijnders, Q. Timber, R. Gravenberch; C. Gakpo, M. Meerdink, C. Summerville.

Serbia vs Netherlands Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Serbia vs Netherlands lineups point to different selection issues for both teams. Serbia are missing their main striking options and are expected to use Jovic and Tadic in attack. Their midfield includes Lukic, while Kostic and Zivkovic provide options from wide areas.

The Netherlands have fewer options in midfield and attack because of their absences, but Reijnders and Gravenberch remain available to control possession. Gakpo and Summerville are expected to provide width around Meerdink.

Serbia will look to stay organized and use Tadic and Kostic to create chances. The Netherlands are expected to use their 4-3-3 shape and build attacks through the midfield and wide areas.

The official Serbia vs Netherlands lineups will confirm the starting XI before kick-off. This page will provide the latest Serbia lineup, Netherlands lineup, team news and live updates.