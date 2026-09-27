Serbia vs Netherlands Today: Live Score, Football and Tickets Updates

Serbia vs Netherlands takes place on Sunday in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League at Stadion Rajko Mitić in Belgrade. Both teams are looking for their first win in League A Group A2 after disappointing opening results. Serbia lost 2-1 at home to Greece after conceding late, while the Netherlands drew 1-1 with Germany.

The Serbia vs Netherlands lineup is expected to see changes, as both teams have injury concerns. Serbia will be without Dusan Vlahovic, while the Netherlands will miss Brian Brobbey.

The Serbia vs Netherlands football clash also gives the Dutch a chance to build on their late equalizer against Germany.

Serbia vs Netherlands Lineup and Team News

The Serbia vs Netherlands lineup is expected to see Serbia use a 4-4-2 formation. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic should start in goal behind Nikola Simic, Strahinja Erakovic, Strahinja Pavlovic and Filip Kostic.

Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sasa Lukic are expected in midfield. Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic should lead the attack, with Vlahovic ruled out by a calf injury.

The Netherlands should use a 4-3-3 formation without Brobbey because of a hamstring problem. Bart Verbruggen is expected in goal, with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven in defence.

Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders are expected in midfield, although Quinten Timber is also an option. Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo and Mexx Meerdink should form the front three.

Serbia vs Netherlands Prediction and Score

The Serbia vs Netherlands prediction points toward a close contest, with several previews backing the Netherlands to win. Sports Mole predicted a 3-1 Netherlands victory, while other forecasts have suggested 2-1 or 2-0.

The Netherlands enter the Serbia vs Netherlands match after drawing 1-1 with Germany, while Serbia suffered a 2-1 loss to Greece. Serbia have also gone 10 matches without a clean sheet.

Gakpo and Reijnders are among the Dutch players expected to provide the main attacking threat. Tadic remains Serbia’s main creative outlet.

The Serbia vs Netherlands score is currently 0-0 because the match has not started. The Netherlands hold the edge in previous senior meetings between the teams.

Serbia vs Netherlands Today: Live, Tickets and Nations League

The Serbia vs Netherlands today fixture is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Stadion Rajko Mitić. The game is the second matchday of League A Group A2, with Germany and Greece also in the group.

Fans following Serbia vs Netherlands live can use UEFA’s official platforms and broadcasters holding rights in their country. Major sports networks and streaming services, including Prime Video and Fox Sports in selected markets, are also listed among broadcast options.

Serbia vs Netherlands tickets for the Belgrade match were distributed through the Football Association of Serbia and authorized ticket partners. Supporters should use official channels for any remaining tickets or resale options.

The Netherlands will host the return fixture at Johan Cruijff ArenA in October. Check Netherlands Serbia Nations League tickets for that game through UEFA and the KNVB when sales open.