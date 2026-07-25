Shaun Wright-Phillips Shares Honest Assessment of MLS: Exclusive

Shaun Wright-Phillips did not hold back when sharing his honest assessment of Major League Soccer (MLS). MLS has helped develop North American soccer players. However, the league has received its fair share of criticism.

MLS operates much differently than other top-level domestic leagues. The league also has a salary cap but teams are allowed to sign up to three Designated Players whose salaries exceed the cap. As a result, many young players do not receive fair compensation because of the spending limits.

“One thing I noticed when I was [in MLS] was the ‘pay-to-play’ system for the younger groups. It wasn’t really about scouting and finding talent, it was more about who could afford to pay, and that’s how they became Red Bulls players or whoever,” Wright-Phillips exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

He continued:

“When I was there, there were some fantastic players who didn’t go forward with it and retired at 17 or 18 because they weren’t getting paid enough to live,” he said. “It think if [MLS] can get that structure right, that will kick the league on again. The USMNT needs that more than anything so players don’t always have to move abroad.”

Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopeful the World Cup Will Have Lasting Impact in the United States

Shaun Wright-Phillips also said he remains hopeful that the 2026 World Cup will have a lasting impact on MLS.

Although MLS has evolved and improved, there is still a key difference between the soccer culture in America and Europe. Wright-Phillips believes the league must prioritize fans and the fan experience.

“I’m really hoping the World Cup has a lasting impact. As we say in England, football is one thing that brings everybody together. In America, going to games is a family day out, you cheer on your team and have a laugh. In England, football is like a religion, isn’t it?” Wright-Phillips exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino. “It’s a little bit different, but I think the tournament should help.”

He continued:

“The clubs have to respect the fans a bit more, without them, there is no club. You always hear about them picking up a franchise and moving it elsewhere,” he said. “They need to get rid of that and put fans first.”

Wright-Philips Says MLS’ Quality of Play Would Improve with Promotion/Relegation

Wright-Phillips also shared his honest take on MLS not having promotion and relegation. The league currently operates similar to other North American professional leagues like the NBA and NHL.

Teams are divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each conference’s standings determine which teams play against each other in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The former Red Bulls winger believes the current format does not raise the standard of the league.

“I’m not a massive fan of that system. It can kill the excitement because there have been games where you have to win to get into the playoffs, but the team you’re playing doesn’t need to win,” Wright-Phillips exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

He continued:

“It can change the dynamics of who goes into the playoffs. For me, they need to bring in consequences for teams that are just coasting through. If those teams knew they could get relegated, I bet you the league standard would go higher because nobody wants to be down there.”