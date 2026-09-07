Slaven Bilić Names Croatia Squad for Expanded Nations League Window

Slaven Bilić has named his first Croatia squad since returning to the national team job, selecting 26 players for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. The former West Ham and West Brom manager takes charge for the first time in over a decade, succeeding Zlatko Dalić, and immediately has to navigate a newly redesigned international calendar that will test squad depth like never before.

Slaven Bilić’s First Croatia Squad List, Position by Position

Bilić unveiled his 26-man group — what he described as a “23 plus 3” split — for four Nations League fixtures in Group A3. The full list, including current clubs, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Barcelona), Dominik Kotarski (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivor Pandur (Rangers)

Defenders: Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Josip Šutalo (Lazio), Luka Vušković (Brighton), Ivan Smolčić (Como), Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (AC Milan), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Petar Sučić (Inter), Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad), Josip Mišić (Dinamo Zagreb), Martin Baturina (Como)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (PSV), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Igor Matanović (Freiburg), Franjo Ivanović (Lens), Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb), Marco Pašalić (Orlando City), Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Standbys: Karlo Letica (Luzern), Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina), Kristijan Jakić (Augsburg), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Lovro Majer (AEK), Toni Fruk (Rijeka), and Luka Stojković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Notable Inclusions and Returns in Bilić’s First Group

Several selections stand out. Luka Modrić, who turns 41 this week, remains a central figure after confirming he’ll continue playing for his country — a decision Bilić called something that “makes me extremely happy,” adding he’s looking forward to working with the captain again after 14 years apart. Dinamo Zagreb captain Josip Mišić earns a recall after years of being overlooked under Dalić, while prolific striker Dion Drena Beljo, who scored heavily for Dinamo last season, gets his first senior call-up of this cycle. Right-back Josip Juranović also returns after injury troubles limited him last term; he’s started the new club season strongly with three assists in three appearances for Union Berlin.

Why the International Calendar Has Completely Changed

Croatia face four matches in just 11 days, and Bilić himself flagged the unusual scheduling directly: “This is a specific situation — it’s the first time we’ve had four Nations League matches in around ten days. I don’t want this to disrupt my work.” Instead of two separate short breaks featuring two games each, teams now gather once for an extended block that allows four fixtures in a single window. The change is designed to reduce how often players leave their clubs and cut down on long-haul travel, particularly for those representing nations across multiple continents.

Croatia’s Four Upcoming Nations League Fixtures

Bilić’s side begin their Nations League journey away to Czechia on September 26, travel to face Spain on September 29, then return home to play England in Rijeka on October 3 before closing the window against Spain again in Split on October 6. One important wrinkle for the England match specifically: it will be played behind closed doors, with no fans allowed inside the stadium, due to a UEFA sanction stemming from crowd trouble during last year’s Nations League quarterfinal against France. The compressed schedule as a whole will demand careful rotation and recovery management from the new coaching staff.

Bilić inherits a squad blending experienced leaders with emerging talent as Croatia look to make an early impact under his second spell in charge. His first selection already shows a willingness to reward domestic form and bring back overlooked players while keeping faith with veterans like Modrić. How the team adapts to this longer, more intense international window will be one of the key early tests of his return.