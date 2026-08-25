Southampton vs West Ham: Where to Watch Tonight After Both Sides Suffer Recent Setbacks

Southampton vs West Ham takes place at St Mary’s Stadium on August 25, 2026, in the EFL Cup second round, with fans looking for the best ways to watch the game live. The match brings together two Championship sides with both clubs hoping to reach the next stage of the cup.

West Ham started their EFL Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Portsmouth but enter this game after a 2-1 league defeat to Charlton Athletic. Southampton also come into the match after mixed results, losing to Watford before beating Stoke City 3-1. The Southampton vs West Ham game gives both teams another chance to build momentum, while the live stream and TV options vary by country. Here is where to watch Southampton vs West Ham today.

Southampton vs West Ham Kick-Off Time

The Southampton vs West Ham match starts at 19:45 BST in the United Kingdom. Fans in France, Germany and Spain can watch the game from 20:45 CEST.

In the United States, the Southampton vs West Ham kickoff is set for 14:45 EDT and 11:45 PDT. The match starts at 04:45 AEST in Australia on Wednesday, August 26. South African viewers can follow the game from 20:45 SAST, while the Southampton vs West Ham match starts at 00:15 IST in India on Wednesday.

The match will take place at St Mary’s Stadium, which can hold 32,384 spectators. Southampton’s home tickets are sold out, while West Ham has been allocated 3,008 away tickets.

Where to Watch Southampton vs West Ham Live

UK viewers can watch Southampton vs West Ham live on Sky Sports+. The broadcaster provides live coverage of the EFL Cup match for fans in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, Paramount+ carries the Southampton vs West Ham live stream. Fans in Canada can check their local EFL Cup coverage and streaming options before kickoff.

SuperSport handles Southampton vs West Ham coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa. Viewers should check their local SuperSport listings to see which channel is carrying the match.

Fans across Asia and Oceania can check local streaming services and club channels. West Ham TV also provides audio commentary and selected international coverage for supporters who cannot access a live video broadcast.

Southampton vs West Ham Team News

Southampton have several players unavailable for the EFL Cup tie. Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains outside the squad amid transfer speculation involving Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and fullback Mads Roerslev are also ruled out with injuries. Former West Ham forward Divin Mubama could feature against his old club.

West Ham will be without Tomáš Souček because of an ankle ligament injury suffered during the 2026 World Cup. Edson Álvarez, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Soungoutou Magassa are also not included in the squad.

Alphonse Areola and new signing Joël Veltman are expected to feature. Jarrod Bowen is another key attacking option for West Ham as they look to respond to their league defeat.

The Southampton vs West Ham EFL Cup match is therefore set for 19:45 BST, with live coverage available through the listed broadcasters and streaming services.