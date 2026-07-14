How Old Is Lamine Yamal? Spain Star Celebrates Major Milestone Before World Cup Semifinal

Lamine Yamal turned 19 on Monday, July 13, just one day before Spain’s World Cup semifinal against France.

The FC Barcelona star celebrated his birthday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where Spain was preparing for one of the tournament’s biggest matches. During his pregame news conference, Yamal joked with the hundreds of reporters in attendance before revealing the only birthday present he really wanted.

“Thanks to everyone for coming to my birthday,” Yamal joked. “I haven’t gotten that many gifts. I still have to see my family. But I’d give myself a win tomorrow and to be able to go to New York.”

If Spain defeats France, Yamal will celebrate his birthday week by playing in the World Cup final on July 19. Here’s what to know about the teenage soccer star.

Lamine Yamal Wants to Celebrate His Birthday in the World Cup Final

Spain’s official social media accounts shared a video of Yamal and teammate Victor Muñoz receiving birthday cakes after lunch ahead of the semifinal.

Asked about his birthday wish, Yamal kept it simple.

“To all be together until the 19th,” he said, referring to the date of the World Cup final in New York.

Spain enters the semifinal after allowing just one goal throughout the tournament. While Yamal has scored once during the World Cup, his creativity and playmaking have helped Spain reach the final four.

Yamal Became a Part of FC Barcelona at Just 7 Years Old

According to FC Barcelona, Yamal joined the club’s famed La Masia academy at age 7 after playing for local club CF La Torreta.

He trained with Barcelona’s first team under Xavi Hernández before making his debut in April 2023 at just 15 years, 9 months and 16 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to appear for the club’s first team.

Yamal continued his rapid rise during the 2023-24 season, making 50 appearances and scoring seven goals for Barcelona. His breakout year earned him the Kopa Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which recognizes the world’s top player under 21.

He followed that up with an even bigger season under Hansi Flick in 2024-25, scoring 18 goals and adding 21 assists as Barcelona won a domestic treble. Along the way, Yamal also became the youngest player in club history to make 100 first-team appearances.

Lamine Yamal Already Owns Several Records With Spain

Yamal has also rewritten Spain’s record book.

He became the youngest player to represent the Spanish national team and the country’s youngest goalscorer.

During Euro 2024, he became the youngest player to appear in the tournament when he started against Croatia at 16 years and 338 days old. Spain went on to defeat France in the semifinals and England in the final, with Yamal becoming the youngest player ever to appear in a major international final.

Despite turning just 19, he has already won multiple La Liga titles with Barcelona and a European Championship with Spain.