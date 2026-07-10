Lamine Yamal’s Little Brother Keyne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamine Yamal’s little brother Keyne has become a fan favorite as the Barcelona and Spain star competes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Born in September 2022, Keyne has frequently joined his famous older brother for major soccer moments. The 3-year-old has celebrated Spain victories, attended the Ballon d’Or, and entertained fans at Barcelona matches.

Yamal has also spoken openly about his close bond with his much younger half-brother. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Keyne Is Lamine Yamal’s 3-Year-Old Half-Brother

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Keyne was born in September 2022 to Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana. The brothers have different fathers and an age gap of more than 15 years.

Yamal’s parents separated when he was young. The soccer star lived with his mother in Granollers, Spain, while his father, Mounir Nasraoui, lived with Yamal’s paternal grandmother, he said on the “Resonancia de Corazón con Jose Ramon de la Morena” podcast.

Both parents later moved on to new relationships, and Ebana welcomed Keyne after remarrying.

Yamal has said seeing his younger brother enjoy a different childhood means a great deal to him.

“I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place,” he said. “[Now,] I see my mother happy, I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that’s what makes me happiest.”

2. Lamine Yamal Says His Little Brother ‘Means Everything’ to Him

The age difference between the brothers has given Yamal an almost parental relationship with Keyne.

After earning Player of the Match honors during Spain’s Round of 32 victory at the World Cup, Yamal spoke about the joy of sharing his success with his family.

“I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of,” he said.

Yamal then explained just how close he feels to Keyne.

“My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son.”

Keyne has become a regular presence during some of the biggest moments of Yamal’s career, often joining family members in the stands or on the field during celebrations.

3. Keyne Went Viral Celebrating Spain’s World Cup Success

Keyne has developed his own fan following during Spain’s 2026 World Cup run.

After Spain defeated Austria 3-0 to advance to the Round of 16, cameras captured the toddler celebrating in the stands. Keyne repeatedly threw his arms into the air while shouting, “¡Vamos!”

The moment quickly spread across social media as fans celebrated his enthusiasm.

Not every interaction has gone as planned. In another viral moment, Keyne walked into a stadium and completely ignored a fan who held out a fist for a greeting.

The clips have made him one of the most recognizable family members supporting Spain at the tournament.

4. A Topgolf Trip Led to One of His Funniest Viral Moments

One of Keyne’s most memorable moments happened far away from a soccer field.

During a family visit to Topgolf, Yamal shared an Instagram Stories video of his little brother attempting to hit a golf ball. After struggling to make contact, Keyne became frustrated and ran onto the range.

Yamal and their mother could be heard laughing as the toddler sprinted away.

Keyne also found a way to entertain himself during one of his brother’s Barcelona matches with nothing more than a blue water bottle and the grass on the field.

5. Lamine Yamal Brought Keyne to the Ballon d’Or

Keyne has already attended one of soccer’s biggest events alongside his brother.

When Yamal attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, Keyne joined him on the red carpet. Rather than simply posing for photos, the toddler played with a UEFA Champions League ball and smiled for the cameras.

He has also developed a playful friendship with Barcelona’s mascot, CAT. Their meetings have included dancing and games of tag before matches.

Whether he is celebrating Spain, attending an awards ceremony or playing at a Barcelona match, Keyne continues to attract attention alongside his famous brother.

For Yamal, however, the toddler’s happiness means more than the viral moments.

“I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted,” Yamal said, “and that’s what makes me happiest.”