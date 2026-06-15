Spain’s Teen World Cup Star Lamine Yamal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Spain star Lamine Yamal is already one of the biggest names in world soccer despite being just 18 years old. The Barcelona standout helped Spain win Euro 2024, enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament’s biggest attractions, and is widely viewed as one of the sport’s future superstars. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lamine Yamal May Not Start Spain’s World Cup Opener

Yamal’s status became a major storyline ahead of Spain’s opening World Cup match against Cape Verde.

The winger missed Spain’s pre-tournament friendlies after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury with Barcelona in April. However, he returned to training before the tournament and was included in Spain’s squad.

Head coach Luis De La Fuente suggested Yamal would likely come off the bench.

“Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow,” De La Fuente said. “Maybe not ready to play 90 minutes, but he can participate in the game.”

He added, “Lamine Yamal is ready to play a few minutes, and our medical team (made that) decision. If it was a question (if he was going to play), he wouldn’t even be on the bench.”

2. Yamal Became a Barcelona Star at a Historic Age

Yamal’s rise through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy happened at record speed.

According to FC Barcelona, he joined the club at age 7 and quickly moved through the youth ranks before earning a first-team opportunity under coach Xavi Hernández.

Yamal made his first-team debut for Barcelona in April 2023 at just 15, instantly making history as the youngest player ever to appear for the club.

What followed was one record after another. He became the youngest player in Barcelona history to reach 100 first-team appearances and established himself as one of the club’s biggest stars. During the 2024-25 season, Yamal scored 18 goals and added 21 assists as Barcelona captured a domestic treble.

3. Lamine Yamal Could Make Ballon d’Or History

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The World Cup could have a major impact on Yamal’s pursuit of individual history.

There has never been a teenage winner of the Ballon d’Or, the sport’s most prestigious individual award.

After finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, Yamal enters this season firmly in contention again. Through 45 matches, he has scored 24 goals and contributed 18 assists.

If Spain makes a deep World Cup run, Yamal could strengthen his case to become the youngest winner in the award’s history.

4. A Viral Lionel Messi Photo Connects Two Generations

One of the most famous photos involving Yamal was taken long before he became a soccer star.

In 2007, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi participated in a charity photoshoot for a Barcelona newspaper. By chance, the infant selected for the photo was a six-month-old Yamal.

The image resurfaced years later after Yamal emerged as one of soccer’s brightest prospects.

Today, Yamal wears Spain’s No. 19 jersey, the same number Messi wore during part of his Barcelona career. Both athletes are also among Adidas’ most recognizable global ambassadors.

5. Yamal Is Already a Global Star Off the Field

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Yamal’s influence extends well beyond soccer.

The teenager has more than 88 million combined followers across Instagram and TikTok, along with more than 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent YouTube video titled “19 Questions Before the World Cup,” Yamal revealed he plans to grow a beard for three weeks during the tournament and give away 100 Beats headphones if Spain wins the World Cup.

He also shared a message for young athletes hoping to follow a similar path.

“In the end, football is a sport where you can make your debut at 16 or 27,” Yamal said. “So keep dreaming, enjoy it, have fun playing football, and work hard.”

The Barcelona star will celebrate his 19th birthday on July 13, just days before the World Cup final.