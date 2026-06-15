Is Lamine Yamal Playing vs Cape Verde? Latest Update on Spain Star at World Cup 2026

Spain will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but much of the attention ahead of the Group H opener has centered on the fitness of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old forward has not played since suffering a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo on April 22. The injury forced him to miss the closing weeks of the club season as well as Spain’s recent World Cup preparation matches.

While Yamal has been cleared to return, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente indicated that the teenager is unlikely to start against Cape Verde. Instead, Spain plans to carefully manage his minutes as the European champions begin their pursuit of a second World Cup title.

Luis de la Fuente Confirms Lamine Yamal Is Available for Spain

The biggest update came from De la Fuente during his pre-match press conference.

“We are following the indications of medical staff from Barcelona, his club, and also from the Spanish national team, with the fitness coaches. Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow,” De la Fuente said.

The Spain coach added, “We don’t know how much. It is a matter of how the game is evolving, the game situation, that gives you a hint of when he might jump on the pitch, but he is in ideal condition to play tomorrow.”

De la Fuente also stressed that Yamal’s physical condition is no longer a concern.

“The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition,” he said. “He’s arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be.”

According to the coach, Yamal has completed full training and is expected to be available from the bench against Cape Verde.

“Lamine Yamal is ready to play a few minutes and our medical team agree on that decision. Otherwise he wouldn’t be even on the bench,” De la Fuente said.

Spain enters the tournament as one of the favorites after winning UEFA Euro 2024, and Yamal is widely viewed as one of the squad’s most important attacking players despite his age.

Spain Expected to Ease Yamal Back Against Cape Verde

With Yamal unlikely to start, Spain still has plenty of attacking options available.

Ferran Torres is expected to feature on the right side of the attack, while Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal could complete the front line. In midfield, Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo are expected to control possession for De la Fuente’s side.

Spain is taking a cautious approach because Yamal has not played competitively since April. The Barcelona star missed six La Liga matches and two international friendlies during his recovery.

De la Fuente has suggested that several players returning from injury will be managed carefully during the group stage.

“He’s fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They’re all available, although some won’t play the entire game,” the Spain coach said.

The expectation is that Yamal could make a substitute appearance against Cape Verde before his workload increases later in the tournament.

Spain’s schedule may allow that gradual return. After facing Cape Verde, La Roja will take on Saudi Arabia before a potentially decisive Group H clash against Uruguay later this month.

For Cape Verde, the match marks the nation’s first appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Head coach Pedro Leitão Brito said his side intends to compete without fear despite facing one of the tournament’s favorites.

“I believe the match will be competitive on the field,” Brito said. “Our will is to play without fear.”

While Spain remains focused on securing three points in its opener, Monday’s match will also provide the first glimpse of how De la Fuente plans to reintegrate one of world football’s brightest young stars back into tournament action.