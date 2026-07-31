Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Sporting CP and Nottingham Forest met today, Friday, July 31, 2026, in a pre-season club friendly at the Estádio Algarve in Portugal. The match between Sporting CP and Nottingham Forest was the last warm-up game of Forest’s summer training camp before the new season began.

Kick-off was scheduled for 19:45 local time (BST) and 20:45 CEST. Both clubs entered the contest in strong pre-season form, with Sporting winning all three of their previous friendlies while scoring 13 goals and conceding just once. Nottingham Forest also remained unbeaten under new head coach Oliver Glasner after recording two wins and one draw during their preparations.

Forest also completed another friendly against Portimonense earlier in the day before taking on the Portuguese champions in their final pre-season test.

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Form Guide

Sporting entered the match full of confidence after an impressive pre-season campaign. The Portuguese side recorded three consecutive victories, including a 4-1 win over Celtic and a dominant 7-0 success against Strasbourg. Their attack looked sharp throughout the summer, while the defense remained difficult to break down.

Nottingham Forest also enjoyed a positive build-up to the new campaign. Oliver Glasner’s side stayed unbeaten in pre-season, collecting two victories and one draw as they continued adapting to the manager’s tactical approach. Despite their earlier match against Portimonense, Forest aimed to conclude their Portugal camp on a positive note.

Team News and Match Storylines

One of the main topics before kickoff was Ousmane Diomande. The Sporting defender was rumored to be moving to Nottingham Forest FC, casting doubt on his participation in the friendly as transfer talks continued.

The clubs had met only once previously, with Forest claiming a 1-0 victory in a friendly played in July 2009. This latest meeting provided another opportunity for both teams to build fitness, assess their squads, and make final preparations before the competitive season begins.