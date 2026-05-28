Exclusive: Tim Howard Issues Bold USMNT Prediction Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is just a few weeks away, and all eyes are going to be on the United States Men’s National Team once the action gets underway. Expectations are high for this group, especially since several of their matches will be played on their home soil in the United States. As a result, everyone is going to be anxiously watching this squad to see how they fare, and that includes their former star goalkeeper, Tim Howard.

During his playing career, Howard starred for the USMNT in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Now, Howard has transitioned into the world of sports media, meaning he will be attacking the World Cup from a new perspective this time around. Ahead of the action, Howard discussed the upcoming tournament in an exclusive interview with Heavy on Soccer, while also shedding some light on his new partnership with Lysol.

Tim Howard Shares Expectations for USMNT in 2026 World Cup

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Howard was a member of three USMNT World Cup squads, but after sitting on the bench in 2006, he managed to earn a starting gig in 2010 and 2014. Throughout his career, both at the club and international level, Howard accomplished quite a bit, but it’s clear that the work he and his teammates did in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups still stands out to him.

“When you’re a soccer player, the only thing you ever dream about is playing for your country in a World Cup,” Howard told Heavy on Soccer. “I was a part of the moment when Landon Donovan scored against Algeria in 2010, which is one of the greatest moments in U.S. men’s soccer history. And my own performance against Belgium in 2014 … I had the best game of my career.”

Since hanging up his cleats, Howard has begun working as a broadcaster. He’s covered the Premier League with NBC Sports since 2020, and he also hosts his own podcast, “Unfiltered Soccer,” with fellow USMNT legend Landon Donovan. After experiencing the World Cup as a player, Howard will now be attacking the tournament from a new angle, and he made it clear he’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I’m excited to cover all the storylines and sort of stay across everything,” Howard revealed. “But honestly, the real excitement happens when there’s going to be a bunch of things that you’re just not ready for. We’re going to cover all the things that we think are going to happen, and then something wild is going to happen … You’re going to get crazy results, you’re going to get crazy performances, and you’re going to be in awe. That sort of unknown is what I’m excited about.”

As for the USMNT, hopes are high that this group can accomplish something special. Howard certainly believes in this group, and he shared what he believes is the key to their run before offering a bold prediction. “Can they band together as this group and insulate themselves and not let outside noise or opinions or people or whatever happens on the outside, can they keep all that out and perform? … I think they can … I have boldly predicted that they’ll get to a quarterfinal.”

Tim Howard Discusses New Partnership with Lysol

Howard has his work cut out for him when it comes to his coverage of the World Cup, but that’s not all he’s got on his plate right now. Ahead of the action, Howard partnered with Lysol to promote Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, which sanitizes your laundry and kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria (when used as directed). When asked about his decision to team up with Lysol, Howard said it was a very easy decision to get involved with the company.

“I’m not on the field anymore, some might say thankfully, but I know long after a match, practice, workout, my clothes stink,” Howard said. “Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is my go-to. It kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in laundry. It seemed like a very, very easy partnership, one that made sense because I still stink, I still work out. Everybody who’s active does, and this helps with that.”

As part of Howard’s work with Lysol, he starred in the company’s new YouTube Short promoting Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. Seeing Howard work on his acting chops has certainly been enjoyable for fans, and he revealed that he had a blast helping create this video, largely because it helped him celebrate the game of soccer before one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“It was fun,” Howard shared. “I was celebrating the game of soccer and got to yell and scream and do some sort of fun takes. which I always enjoy. I got to work out a little bit, which is also fun … It was a really good day of filming, and our fans and people out there will love it.”

Another aspect of Howard’s work with Lysol will see some of his authentic match-worn gear be placed up for auction at MatchWornShirt.com. As a collector of sports memorabilia, Howard understands how unique match-worn gear is for fans. “Match-worn stuff is special,” Howard admitted. “Over the course of my career, I know people have sort of yearned for that and to get their hands on that … So it’s pretty exciting.”

Fans who want to bid on Howard’s gear can click on the link above. In addition to having an opportunity to land some awesome gear, fans will also be able to receive a sample of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer (while supplies last).