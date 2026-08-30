Tottenham and Everton Agree Deal to Swap Ndiaye and Richarlison

In a dramatic late twist as the summer transfer window races toward its close, Premier League clubs Tottenham and Everton have reached agreement in principle that will send Iliman Ndiaye to north London and Richarlison back to Merseyside. Sources at both clubs stress the deals are technically separate rather than a pure player-for-player swap, but the timing makes it feel like one of the more intriguing double moves of the window.

Manchester City’s Gakpo Deal Frees Up Tottenham’s Move for Ndiaye

Ndiaye had actually been closer to a different move entirely. Manchester City were in advanced talks to sign him in a deal that would have sent Jack Grealish to Everton as part of the package, with Everton valuing Ndiaye at around £80 million. But once Cody Gakpo opted to join City instead, City’s need for Ndiaye disappeared, and Tottenham — who’d already been quietly tracking him as a Gakpo alternative — moved in within a day. Ndiaye, 26, has been one of the more dynamic attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in 2024, scoring 17 goals and adding four assists in 73 appearances, and had already rejected multiple new contract offers from the club before this move came together.

Richarlison Gets a Fresh Start Back Where He Made His Name

Richarlison’s situation is the flip side of the deal. The 29-year-old never fully settled at Tottenham after his £60 million move from Everton in 2022, and had made his desire to leave increasingly clear — he was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s Carabao Cup win over Charlton after starting the club’s opening-day defeat to Brentford. A return to Everton gives the Brazilian a real shot at recapturing the form that made him a fan favorite during his four-year spell at Goodison Park, where he scored 53 goals in 152 appearances.

A Pragmatic Outcome for Everton

Losing Ndiaye stings for David Moyes’s side — he’s been one of their most creative players over the past two seasons. But bringing back a player with genuine Premier League pedigree and real affection from the fanbase softens that blow considerably. Everton can reasonably frame this as a recalibration rather than a straight loss of quality, especially with Richarlison keen to stay in England, where his family has settled after nine years in the country.

What’s Left to Finalize

Both deals still require medicals and personal terms to be finalized, so nothing is fully done yet. But with the transfer deadline closing in, momentum looks firmly behind both moves going through. For Tottenham, Ndiaye offers a great compliment to the marquee arrivals of Savio and Marmoush earlier in the window — a versatile, proven Premier League performer who should adapt quickly to De Zerbi’s demanding system. For Everton fans, Richarlison’s potential return carries real emotional weight after a mixed few years in north London.