Toulouse vs Real Sociedad Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Toulouse FC faced Real Sociedad in a pre-season club friendly on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Stade Maurice-Trélut in Tarbes, France. The Toulouse vs Real Sociedad meeting kicked off at 17:00 UTC (19:00 CEST) as both teams continued their preparations for the upcoming domestic campaigns.

The fixture also renewed a friendly rivalry that had produced several closely contested matches over the past decade. Toulouse entered the game with a slight historical edge, remaining unbeaten in their previous four friendly meetings against the Spanish side.

Toulouse vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head Record

Previous meetings between the clubs have been remarkably balanced. Toulouse claimed a 1-0 victory when the teams last met in a friendly in July 2022, while the three earlier encounters all ended in draws.

The clubs shared a 2-2 draw in 2018 before playing out 1-1 results in both 2015 and 2013. That record gave the French side a slight advantage heading into Friday’s contest, although every previous meeting had been closely fought.

Match Preview and Live Coverage

Both teams viewed the friendly as another important step in their pre-season preparations. Managers had the opportunity to rotate their squads, build fitness levels, and test tactical adjustments before competitive football returned.

Fans could follow the Toulouse vs Real Sociedad match through live football platforms such as FotMob and Sofascore, which provided real-time scores, confirmed lineups, match statistics, and minute-by-minute commentary throughout the game.