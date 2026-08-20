Tromsø vs Brighton Results Today: UEFA Conference League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Norway provided the backdrop on Thursday, August 20, 2026, as Tromsø welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to the Romssa Arena. The meeting marked the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie. The Tromsø vs Brighton meeting marked Brighton’s debut in the competition and gave the English side an unusual trip 350 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle.

Tromsø entered the tie with a major fitness advantage, having already played 17 matches in their domestic season and progressed past CFR Cluj with a 7–1 aggregate win. Brighton, meanwhile, began their first competitive campaign under Fabian Hürzeler after an unbeaten pre-season.

The match also carried a special connection for the visitors, as captain Lewis Dunk confirmed that Brighton players would refund the tickets of their more than 400 traveling supporters.

Tromsø vs Brighton Match Context and Team News

The buildup to Tromsø vs Brighton highlighted the contrast between Tromsø’s match sharpness and Brighton’s greater squad depth. Tromsø had been in the middle of their Eliteserien campaign and arrived with strong attacking momentum, having scored more than 2.5 goals in each of their previous five matches.

Forward Ieltsin Camões led the home attack, while David Edvardsson was expected to play an important role in midfield. Manager Gard Holme had a fully active squad available for the European playoff.

Brighton had made several changes during the summer. New defensive signings Pascal Struijk and Luka Vušković were in line for their competitive debuts, while Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were expected to lead the attack.

Tactical Battle and Key Storylines

The central tactical question in Tromsø vs Brighton was whether Tromsø’s sharper conditioning could offset Brighton’s individual quality. The Seagulls had recorded a 3–0 pre-season win over Roma, but this represented a completely different test on an artificial surface in a demanding European away setting.

The unusual venue also added to the occasion. The Romssa Arena, which holds around 6,600 spectators, provided a distinctive Arctic backdrop for Brighton’s first Conference League appearance.

More than 400 Brighton supporters traveled to Norway, and their ticket costs were refunded by the club’s first-team players. The second leg was scheduled for August 27 at the American Express Stadium, with the winner advancing to the next stage.

How to Watch

The Tromsø vs Brighton match was available to follow through the official UEFA Match Center, while broadcast information was also provided through Sky Sports. The second leg in Brighton was set to determine which side progressed after the two-match playoff tie.