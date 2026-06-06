USA vs Germany Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

The United States hosted Germany on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago in a high-profile international friendly that served as the official World Cup send-off match for both nations. The USA vs Germany clash represented the final opportunity for each team to fine-tune preparations before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next week.

The United States entered the match full of confidence after a 3-2 victory over Senegal, while Germany arrived on an eight-match winning streak. With both teams expected to challenge deep into the tournament, the USA vs Germany meeting attracted significant attention from supporters and analysts alike.

USA vs Germany Match Context

The United States came into the contest with momentum following an exciting win over Senegal. Christian Pulisic significantly impacted the result, providing a goal and an assist, while Folarin Balogun secured the winning goal. However, coach Mauricio Pochettino had to adjust defensively after Chris Richards was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Germany entered the match in excellent form under Julian Nagelsmann. Their most recent outing produced a dominant 4-0 victory over Finland, extending their winning streak.

Head-to-Head History and World Cup Outlook

Germany held the historical advantage in this fixture, winning eight of the previous 12 meetings between the nations. The most recent encounter ended in a 3-1 German victory in October 2023.

Following this USA vs Germany match, attention will quickly shift to the World Cup. The United States is scheduled to open Group D against Paraguay national football team before facing Australia and Turkey. Germany begins Group E play against Curaçao national football team and will later meet Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

With the tournament just days away, the USA vs Germany showdown offered both teams one final competitive test before the world stage.

USA vs Germany: Half-Time Update

The United States men’s national soccer team and the Germany national football team were tied at 1–1 at halftime after an exciting first half at Soldier Field.

Germany made a dream start in the 2nd minute. Following a foul by Tyler Adams, Joshua Kimmich delivered a dangerous free-kick that found Kai Havertz unmarked in the box. Havertz headed past Matt Freese to give Germany an early advantage.

Havertz thought he had scored again shortly afterward, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Germany continued to control possession through Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who dictated play in midfield during the opening stages.

The United States gradually improved and began creating more chances. Their persistence paid off in the 37th minute when a corner kick led to the equalizer. After a headed clearance from Jonathan Tah, Antonee Robinson reacted quickly and fired a first-time volley into the top corner.

The goal shifted momentum toward the Americans, who finished the half strongly. By the break, the USMNT had outshot Germany 9–4 and earned eight corner kicks compared to Germany’s one.

Possession remained nearly even, with Germany holding a slight edge at 51.6 percent. However, the United States entered the second half encouraged by their response after conceding early and by a performance that became increasingly confident as the half progressed.