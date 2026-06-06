USA vs Germany Live Today Could Reveal a Serious World Cup Concern Before Kickoff

USMNT vs Germany live today brings together two major World Cup contenders just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. The match takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at a sold-out Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. It serves as the official Coca-Cola Send-Off Match for both nations before they begin their tournament campaigns.

The USA enters the game after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Senegal, while Germany arrives following a commanding 4-0 win against Finland. Both teams will use this final friendly to fine-tune their plans and build confidence ahead of the World Cup.

USA vs Germany Team News and Expected Lineups

USA vs Germany team news remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff. Mauricio Pochettino’s side produced an exciting performance against Senegal last weekend. Pulisic delivered a goal and an assist as the USA defeated Senegal, while Balogun struck the match-winning goal in the second half.

The USA will be without defender Chris Richards, who has been ruled out because of an ankle sprain. His absence gives Pochettino an important defensive decision before the World Cup opener.

Germany enters the match today with strong momentum after a convincing victory over Finland. Striker Deniz Undav suffered a minor knock in that game but is expected to be available. Kai Havertz has rejoined the Germany squad after being granted extra time off following the UEFA Champions League Final.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are likely to play key roles in attack as Germany completes its World Cup preparations.

USMNT vs Germany Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The USMNT vs Germany stats highlight Germany’s historical advantage in this fixture. The two nations have met 12 times across all competitions, with Germany winning 8 matches and the United States 4.

The two sides have met three times at the World Cup, with Germany coming out on top on each occasion. The most recent encounter ended in a 3-1 victory for Germany in October 2023.

The USA vs Germany head-to-head record also includes a 2-1 American win in 2015 and a memorable 4-3 victory in 2013. Those results show that the United States has occasionally found success against one of football’s traditional powers.

Germany brings an eight-match winning streak into the USMNT vs Germany today. Meanwhile, the USA is still searching for a signature victory under Pochettino against a top-ranked opponent. Those numbers will shape many USA vs Germany prediction discussions before kickoff.

USA vs Germany Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for a USA vs Germany live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, English-language coverage will air on TBS and stream through HBO Max. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Universo, with streaming provided through Peacock.

In the United Kingdom, supporters can watch the match through Amazon Prime Video on a pay-per-view basis. Fans in Germany and other parts of Europe can follow the USA vs Germany live through DAZN, where available.

Across South America, ESPN and Disney+ will carry the broadcast. Viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch on SuperSport, while fans across many Asian markets can follow the action through regional beIN Sports channels.

USA vs Germany live today kicks off at 2:30 PM ET, 1:30 PM CT, and 7:30 PM BST. As the final match before the World Cup begins, the USMNT vs Germany live could provide important answers for both teams before they take the field next week.