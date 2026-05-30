USMNT Roster Battle to Watch, Former Star Warns

With the official announcement of the USMNT roster for this year’s upcoming FIFA World Cup, plenty of expectation has gone into how well this current iteration can fare.

But there remains an interesting roster battle ahead of the USA’s tournament opener against Paraguay on June 12. As former USMNT star goalkeeper Brad Friedel pointed out, the starting role in the net isn’t cut and dry for the US. In fact, there might even be a surprise on the horizon.

Friedel discussed the interesting situation brewing with the USMNT roster, with Chicago Fire’s Chris Brady potentially pushing for playing time. In a recent interview with casino.org, Friedel called Brady the “under-the-radar” player to watch following Mauricio Pochettino’s call.

“If he makes the roster, I think Chris Brady, the goalkeeper, is superb. He’s only 22, so maybe Mauricio thinks he’s a bit young and he’s also not capped yet. Maybe he thinks he’s too inexperienced to play in this World Cup, which could be absolutely the case, but he’s an exceptional talent.”

Indeed, Brady got the call. He’s essentially the third keeper on the depth chart, but he could be in the mix to get some playing time. With games against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkiye in the Group Stage, there could be some minutes up for grabs.

Friedel, nevertheless, believes that the starting job should go to Matt Freese. The 27-year-old has played well with New York City FC, and in Friedel’s estimation, is the best choice among the three keepers named to the USMNT roster.

“I think it’s Freeses’, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Pochettino) starts Turner for some games either.”

While there’s a chance that Matt Turner could see some action, it seems Freese will get the nod.

Brady Could Become Biggest Surprise on USMNT Roster

Despite some clear experience and solid track records in front of him, Chris Brady could emerge as the biggest surprise on the USMNT roster. As Friedel pointed out, it may be a bit of a stretch to see the 22-year-old start any games. But that possibility is one to look out for.

“If Chris Brady were to get the start, it’d be a surprise. I mean, he hasn’t even been capped yet, it’s just that his performances in the MLS have been really consistent. He’s played over 100 league games at just 22. He’s going to be a special case.”

It’s not often that World Cup teams start young, inexperienced goalkeepers in the tourney. But with a friendly against Senegal coming up on Sunday and a Send-Off Match against Germany on June 6, there’s plenty of speculation regarding Brady potentially seeing the pitch in one of those matches.

If that’s the case, perhaps the game against Senegal might be the best chance for Pochettino to see what he’s got before making a final call.

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Friedel Not Confident in USMNT Making Much Headway in 2026

When asked about the possibility of this USMNT roster making significant headway in 2026, Friedel wasn’t overly optimistic. In fact, the former World Cup starter expressed his uncertainty regarding the team’s potential to win a Cup in the near future.

“The way to change it is over generations, I think. Sure, maybe not in my lifetime, but like, there’s only 8 nations who have ever won a World Cup. The US is not a footballing nation yet.”

Friedel pointed out that the US, unlike other nations like Brazil, doesn’t really have a rooted tradition in soccer. That’s one of the main factors potentially holding back the United States from becoming a true world powerhouse.

That’s something that could change, but it might take some time to get there. In the meantime, there’s hope that this USMNT roster can make a strong run at home during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.