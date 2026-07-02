USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino Drops Take On Folarin Balogun’s Controversial Red Card

The United States Men’s National Team is headed to the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup after defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 and will face the Belgium National Team on July 6th at the Seattle Stadium.

The biggest issue for the USMNT? They will be without Folarin Balogun after the striker was shown a red card in the 64th minute in the round of 32 matchup.

Balogun was sent off following a VAR review after attempting to make a play for the ball against Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović, stepping on his foot in the process, sparking controversy over the red card.

The United States head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, took to the media following their round of 32 victory and gave his honest reaction on the decision to give Balogun a red card.

Pochettino Drops Honest Take On Folarin Balogun’s Red Card

Folarin Balogun currently leads the squad with 3 goals in this World Cup, while 5 other players have 1 goal. Now out for what could be viewed as the team’s hardest matchup of the World Cup so far, losing the AS Monaco attacker comes at a bad time.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media after the win against Bosnia and revealed his thoughts on the red card.

“For me, [it was] never a red card,” Pochettino told the media about Balogun’s red card. “I watched it after on TV and it was never the intention [of Balogun] to step on the player…”

“That was a normal action in football that happened by accident and it’s never intentional. That’s why, for me, it was never a red card.”

Despite Balogun being sent off in the 64th minute, the United States held strong and prevented the Bosnians from scoring. Instead, the loss of Balogun appeared to play a little factor in how the USMNT played, as Malik Tillman went on to score the team’s second goal against the European country off a free kick at the 82nd minute.

The United States has four days to decide who will start the round of 16 against a solid Belgium side on July 6th.

USMNT Cannot Appeal Red Card Decision

There were rumors that the United States would appeal the decision of Folarin Balogun’s red card, but those were shut down almost immediately.

FIFA told The Athletic that the USMNT would not be able to appeal the decision after rumors began.

“A sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match. The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures,” FIFA told the publication.

Losing Balogun is a hard loss for the United States Men’s National Team. The striker has recorded 4 G/As through 4 games in the World Cup and is the team’s best attacker, but will be out against Belgium.

Mauricio Pochettino will have to decide between Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright for the starting striker role in the game against Belgium.