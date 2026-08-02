Utrecht vs Sevilla Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Utrecht hosted Sevilla FC on Sunday in a pre-season friendly at Stadion Galgenwaard as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The FC Utrecht vs Sevilla clash provided another opportunity for the two sides to improve fitness, test tactical systems, and evaluate players before their domestic league seasons begin.

Utrecht entered the match after encouraging pre-season results, while Sevilla arrived in the Netherlands aiming to build chemistry with several new additions to the squad. Kick-off was scheduled for 14:30 CEST (12:30 UTC), with both managers expected to rotate their lineups throughout the contest.

FC Utrecht vs Sevilla Team News and Form

The FC Utrecht vs Sevilla meeting brought together two teams enjoying productive pre-season preparations. Utrecht had won recent friendlies against Cambuur and V-Varen Nagasaki, giving the Dutch side confidence ahead of another competitive test.

However, Utrecht remained without several players through injury. Noah Ohio, Jaygo van Ommeren, Miliano Jonathans, and Victor Jensen were unavailable as the coaching staff continued to manage their recovery.

Sevilla traveled with an almost full-strength squad as they worked to integrate new signings before the start of the La Liga season. The Spanish club had only one confirmed absentee, Patrik Mercado, giving the coaching staff plenty of options across the pitch.

What to Watch

The friendly offered both managers another chance to assess tactical ideas and player combinations in a competitive setting. Utrecht looked to continue their positive pre-season momentum, while Sevilla focused on improving cohesion and building rhythm ahead of the new campaign.

Fans could follow the FC Utrecht vs Sevilla match through live score platforms such as Sofascore and Flashscore, with both clubs using the fixture as an important step in their preparations for the season ahead.