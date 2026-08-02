Volendam vs Ajax Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Volendam hosted AFC Ajax on Sunday in a pre-season friendly at the Kras Stadion as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The FC Volendam vs Ajax clash kicked off at 14:30 CEST, with Ajax looking to build on recent positive results under their new manager, while Volendam aimed to test themselves against one of the Eredivisie’s strongest sides.

Ajax entered the match without injured duo Kasper Dolberg and Ahmetcan Kaplan, while the hosts reported no major injury concerns. The FC Volendam vs Ajax encounter also renewed a fixture that has traditionally favored Ajax, although the teams drew 2–2 in their most recent friendly meeting.

FC Volendam vs Ajax Team News and Recent Form

Ajax progressed in their UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds and kept adjusting the squad for the upcoming season. Despite missing Dolberg and Kaplan due to injury, the visitors remained favorites given their recent performances and overall squad depth.

Volendam entered with a fully fit squad and hoped to take confidence from their recent competitive displays. The home side looked to use the friendly to evaluate combinations and improve match fitness before the start of the league season.

Historically, Ajax have dominated this fixture. They won 2–0 in the Eredivisie meeting in January 2026, while the teams played out a 2–2 draw in a friendly two months later. Ajax have also won several recent meetings, including a 4–1 victory in May 2024.

Match Format and What to Watch

As a pre-season fixture, both managers were expected to rotate their squads and give valuable minutes to first-team regulars and younger players. The FC Volendam vs Ajax match provided another opportunity to assess tactics, fitness, and squad depth before the competitive season begins.