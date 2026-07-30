Ajax vs Vojvodina Results Today: UEFA Conference League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Ajax welcomed FK Vojvodina to the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday night for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie. The Ajax vs Vojvodina fixture began with the Dutch giants holding a commanding 4-1 advantage after an impressive first-leg victory in Serbia a week earlier. Goals from Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Oscar Gloukh anad Mohamed Abdalla had put Ajax in firm control, leaving the visitors with a difficult task in Amsterdam.

Ajax also entered the return leg unbeaten in their previous five matches under new manager Míchel, while Vojvodina arrived after parting ways with head coach Miroslav Tanjga following a poor run of results.

Ajax vs Vojvodina Match Preview

Ajax enjoyed a comfortable position after dominating the first leg and were widely expected to rotate parts of the squad while protecting their three-goal cushion. Confidence remained high as the Dutch club looked to extend its unbeaten run and continue its positive start under Míchel.

Vojvodina, meanwhile, faced a near-impossible challenge after losing four of their previous five matches. Interim manager Dušan Đunđerski took charge following Miroslav Tanjga’s departure and hoped to inspire an unlikely comeback in Amsterdam.

Head-to-Head Record and Key Storylines

History strongly favored Ajax heading into the return leg. The Dutch side had won all three previous meetings with the Serbian club, scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

The first-leg performance highlighted Ajax’s attacking quality, with Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Oscar Gloukh and Mohamed Abdalla all finding the net. Vojvodina’s only goal came through Petar Sukačev.

With a healthy aggregate lead and home advantage, the Ajax vs Vojvodina clash presented Ajax with an excellent opportunity to book their place in the next round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.