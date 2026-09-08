The 2026 UEFA Champions League final was held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, 2026. Paris Saint-Germain faced Arsenal in the final, with PSG winning the trophy.

The new 2026–27 UEFA Champions League season is different because its matches are being played across Europe. The 36 teams in the league phase play at their own home stadiums and travel to other European cities for away games. No single host country hosts the league phase.

The season will end at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, which UEFA has selected to host the final on June 5, 2027. This means Budapest hosted the 2026 final, while Madrid is the confirmed destination for the next Champions League final.

Where Is the UEFA Champions League 2026 Being Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2026 is being played across Europe during the 2026–27 league phase. No single country hosts this part of the competition.

The new 36-team league phase sends clubs to different European cities for their home and away matches. Teams play eight league-phase games, with four at home and four away.

That means the UEFA Champions League 2026 can be seen at some of Europe’s biggest stadiums. Matches are being played in cities such as Madrid, Liverpool and Naples, with clubs hosting opponents at their own grounds.

The UEFA Champions League 2026 therefore moves from country to country throughout the league phase rather than staying in one location.

Where Was the UEFA Champions League Final in 2026?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final was played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, 2026.

It was the first time Hungary hosted a UEFA Champions League final. The 67,000-seat stadium hosted the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

PSG won the final in Budapest and retained the Champions League title. The result ended the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League campaign and made Budapest the final destination of that season’s competition.

Where Is the UEFA Champions League Final 2027?

The UEFA Champions League 2026–27 season will finish in Madrid, Spain. UEFA has selected the Estadio Metropolitano as the venue for the final on Saturday, June 5, 2027.

The stadium is the home of Atlético de Madrid and will host the two teams that reach the final after the knockout stages.

The Metropolitano previously hosted the Champions League final in 2019, when Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur. Its selection means Madrid will again become the center of European club football for the UEFA Champions League final.

So, the UEFA Champions League 2026 is not based in one location. The current season is spread across Europe, while the final destination is already set for Madrid in 2027.