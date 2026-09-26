Where to Watch Czechia vs Croatia Live Today: TV Channels, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time and How to Follow the Nations League Clash

Czechia vs Croatia brings two experienced European sides together in the opening week of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 26, 2026. The match takes place at Fortuna Arena in Prague, with kick-off set for 14:45 local time.

Where to watch Czechia vs Croatia depends on the country, with broadcasters offering different TV channels and live streaming services. Broadcast rights for the UEFA Nations League are sold by territory, so no single global channel shows the game.

The Czech Republic and Croatia have their own domestic broadcasters, while viewers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other regions will need to check their local rights holder before kick-off.

Where to Watch Czechia vs Croatia on TV

Czechia vs Croatia TV coverage varies by country. In the Czech Republic, ČT Sport is expected to carry the match. In Croatia, gol.TV is the domestic broadcaster listed for the Czechia vs Croatia clash.

In the United States, Fubo Sports Network is among the listed options for the UEFA Nations League. Canada, Germany and Japan often use DAZN for Nations League coverage. Several Latin American countries use Disney+ Premium, while beIN Sports HD 2 covers the competition in parts of the Middle East and North Africa.

Fans in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and nearby markets are often served by Sony LIV. In Australia and New Zealand, beIN Sports Connect is a key option. Other European markets use services such as TV2 Play, Viaplay, Sport TV, Nova Sports and Digi Sport, depending on the local rights agreement.

Because broadcast deals vary, viewers should check the official TV listings for their country before the Czechia vs Croatia kick-off.

Czechia vs Croatia Live Stream and How to Watch

The Czechia vs Croatia live stream will depend on the broadcaster holding UEFA Nations League rights in each territory. Most official broadcasters now offer online viewing through websites, mobile apps, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

To watch the Czechia vs Croatia live stream, check the official platform holding the broadcast rights in your country. Some platforms require users to sign in or have an active subscription to access the match.

Viewers traveling outside their home country could also face geo-blocking. A reputable VPN can help users access a legal broadcast available in another territory, provided the service and its terms allow it. Fans should avoid unofficial Czechia vs Croatia live stream links because they are often unreliable and could expose users to harmful software.

Czechia vs Croatia Live Today: Kick-Off Time and Team News

Fans in Prague can expect Czechia vs Croatia to get underway at 14:45 local time. The Czech capital uses Central European Summer Time, or UTC+2, in late September. Fans watching from other countries should convert the Czechia vs Croatia kick-off time to their local time and check their broadcaster’s schedule on match day.

Both teams were expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation. Czechia’s projected lineup included Hornicek in goal, Coufal in defense, and Hlozek as the main attacking option. Croatia’s expected lineup featured Livakovic, Gvardiol and Modric alongside a mix of experienced and younger players.

Those were projected lineups rather than confirmed teams. Official Czechia vs Croatia lineups are normally released about one hour before kick-off.

Fans should therefore confirm the final team news, TV channel, and Czechia vs Croatia live stream shortly before the match begins.