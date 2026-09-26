Czechia vs Croatia Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Czechia vs Croatia lineups will be closely watched as both teams begin their UEFA Nations League A campaign at Fortuna Arena in Prague on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. UK time, with the official starting XIs expected one hour before the match.

Czechia manager Santi Denia is preparing for his first competitive game in charge, while Slaven Bilić begins his second spell as Croatia coach. Both teams are in a group with England and Spain, making the opening fixture especially important.

Czechia’s lineup has several possible changes after late squad withdrawals, while Croatia’s looks more settled around experienced players. Predicted lineups point to different tactical approaches, with Czechia expected to use three defenders and Croatia relying on its experienced midfield core.

The final Czechia vs Croatia lineups will confirm those plans before kick-off.

Czechia Lineup Today and Team News

The Czechia lineup is expected to use a 3-4-2-1 or 3-5-2 formation. Matěj Kovář is widely tipped to start in goal, although some previews have Lukáš Horníček.

Martin Vitík, Robin Hranáč and Ladislav Krejčí are expected to form the back three. Vladimír Coufal and Adam Karabec could operate as wing-backs, with Alex Král, Lukáš Červ and Michal Sadílek in midfield.

Pavel Šulc is expected to play behind Adam Hložek. Patrik Schick has retired from international football, leaving Hložek as the main attacking option.

Czechia made several changes before the camp after David Zima, Lukáš Provod and Tomáš Chorý withdrew. Denia called up replacements including Vitík and Václav Sejk.

The predicted Czechia lineup is Kovář; Vitík, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Král, Červ, Sadílek, Karabec; Šulc, Hložek.

Croatia Lineup Today and Team News

The Croatia lineup is expected to feature several familiar names. Dominik Livaković is set to start in goal, with Josip Stanišić, Joško Gvardiol, and either Josip Šutalo or Marin Pongračić expected in defense.

Luka Modrić is expected to partner Mateo Kovačić in central midfield. Modrić remains a key part of the Croatia lineup as he continues his international career.

Nikola Vlašić, Martin Baturina and a Sučić option are expected to support Ante Budimir. Budimir enters the match as the leading candidate to start as Croatia’s lone striker.

Croatia are missing Josip Juranović and Martin Erlić due to injuries. Those absences have opened places in defense and increased the competition for selection.

The predicted Croatia lineup is Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Gvardiol; Vlašić, Modrić, Kovačić, Baturina, Sučić; Budimir, with the exact formation still subject to confirmation.

Czechia vs Croatia Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Czechia vs Croatia lineups show two teams starting a new coaching cycle with different selection issues. Denia is expected to use a compact midfield and push his wing-backs forward. Hložek and Šulc could then provide the attacking threat during transitions.

Croatia are expected to build their play around Modrić and Kovačić. Their midfield experience should provide the platform for Baturina, Vlašić and the Sučić options to support Budimir.

Croatia have also gone unbeaten in their previous five meetings with Czechia, recording two wins and three draws. Czechia have not beaten Croatia in those encounters.

Italian referee Simone Sozza will officiate the match. The official Czechia vs Croatia lineups will be confirmed around one hour before the 7:45 p.m. UK time kick-off, with late changes possible before the teams are announced.