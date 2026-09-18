Where To Watch: Must See Matches In Europe This Weekend – U.S. TV & Streaming

Time (ET) Match English Spanish 7:00 a.m. Celtic vs Rangers CBS Sports Golazo — 10:15 a.m. Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid ESPN2 ESPN Deportes 3:15 p.m. FC Porto vs Benfica beIN Sports CONNECT-4 beIN Sports CONNECT-4

The Old Firm derby is the first major attraction Sunday morning in the U.S., with Celtic hosting Rangers in a match between the top two teams in Scotland. Celtic have won all six league games for 18 points, while Rangers sit second with 13 after six matches. The rivals also met in the Scottish League Cup last weekend, when Rangers won 3-0, adding another layer to an already intense fixture.

The Madrid derby follows, with second-place Real Madrid traveling to fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Real have 15 points from six games, while Atlético have 13, with both trying to keep pace with unbeaten Barcelona at the top. The weekend’s late heavyweight comes in Portugal, where first-place Porto host second-place Benfica in a genuine battle for early control of the Primeira Liga; Porto have 18 points and Benfica 16 after six matches.

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The headline games are not the only ones carrying significant storylines. Manchester United travel to Fulham looking to halt an uneven start that has produced just four Premier League points from four games, while Fulham remain without a league win and sit 18th. It could also determine the fate of United’s manager Michael Carrick.

Serie A also offers an intriguing meeting between seventh-place Frosinone and high-flying Como, who enter the weekend third with 10 points. And on Saturday, Barcelona visit Sevilla with an extraordinary record on the line: Barça have won all six league games and scored 28 goals, while Sevilla sit fifth with 13 points.

For European soccer fans, this weekend is the last chance to settle into the familiar rhythm of club football for a while. Once Sunday’s final whistles sound, the focus shifts to national teams — and the next major domestic action does not return until after the extended international window.