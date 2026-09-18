Where To Watch: Must See Matches In Europe This Weekend – U.S. TV & Streaming

This is the final weekend of major European club soccer before an extended international window takes over the calendar. The September 21-October 6 break combines what would normally be separate international windows, meaning fans will go nearly three weeks without the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and other major European leagues. Before the national teams take over, here are the weekend matches worth making time for, along with our day-by-day viewing guides.
Friday, September 18
– Premier League
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Time (ET)
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Match
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English
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Spanish
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3:00 p.m.
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Brentford vs Chelsea
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USA Network
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Peacock
Brentford vs. Chelsea has taken on considerably more importance than it might have seemed when the schedule was released. Chelsea enter Friday in sixth place with seven points, while unbeaten Brentford are seventh with six, leaving both teams within striking distance of the early leaders. Arsenal and Manchester City are perfect through four matches with 12 points each, so neither side can afford to fall further behind before the break.
Saturday, September 19
– Bundesliga / Premier League / Serie A
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Time (ET)
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Match
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English
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Spanish
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9:30 a.m.
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E. Frankfurt vs Freiburg
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Fandango
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Universo
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10:00 a.m.
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Brighton vs Arsenal
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USA Network
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Telemundo
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12:00 p.m.
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AS Roma vs Inter Milan
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Paramount+
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Telemundo
The Bundesliga matchup would normally be a mid-table encounter. Not anymore. Freiburg arrive in Frankfurt as the league leaders after winning all three of their opening matches, while Eintracht sit ninth following a 3-1 victory at Mainz. That gives Freiburg a chance to protect their perfect start against a Frankfurt side gaining momentum.
Brighton vs. Arsenal offers another clash between teams near the top. Arsenal have won all four Premier League matches and sit first, while Brighton are fifth on seven points after four games. This is a clear test for Arsenal. Later, Roma host Inter in a genuine Serie A heavyweight matchup: both teams are perfect at 4-0-0 with 12 points, with Roma leading the table on goal difference.
Sunday, September 20
– Scottish Premiership / La Liga / Primeira Liga
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Time (ET)
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Match
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English
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Spanish
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7:00 a.m.
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Celtic vs Rangers
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CBS Sports Golazo
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—
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10:15 a.m.
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Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid
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ESPN2
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ESPN Deportes
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3:15 p.m.
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FC Porto vs Benfica
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beIN Sports CONNECT-4
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beIN Sports CONNECT-4
The Old Firm derby is the first major attraction Sunday morning in the U.S., with Celtic hosting Rangers in a match between the top two teams in Scotland. Celtic have won all six league games for 18 points, while Rangers sit second with 13 after six matches. The rivals also met in the Scottish League Cup last weekend, when Rangers won 3-0, adding another layer to an already intense fixture.
The Madrid derby follows, with second-place Real Madrid traveling to fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Real have 15 points from six games, while Atlético have 13, with both trying to keep pace with unbeaten Barcelona at the top. The weekend’s late heavyweight comes in Portugal, where first-place Porto host second-place Benfica in a genuine battle for early control of the Primeira Liga; Porto have 18 points and Benfica 16 after six matches.
More Matches Worth Watching
The headline games are not the only ones carrying significant storylines. Manchester United travel to Fulham looking to halt an uneven start that has produced just four Premier League points from four games, while Fulham remain without a league win and sit 18th. It could also determine the fate of United’s manager Michael Carrick.
Serie A also offers an intriguing meeting between seventh-place Frosinone and high-flying Como, who enter the weekend third with 10 points. And on Saturday, Barcelona visit Sevilla with an extraordinary record on the line: Barça have won all six league games and scored 28 goals, while Sevilla sit fifth with 13 points.
For European soccer fans, this weekend is the last chance to settle into the familiar rhythm of club football for a while. Once Sunday’s final whistles sound, the focus shifts to national teams — and the next major domestic action does not return until after the extended international window.
Where To Watch: Must See Matches In Europe This Weekend – U.S. TV & Streaming