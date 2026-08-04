Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Missing Al-Nassr vs Almería Today

Al-Nassr take on Spanish side UD Almería in a pre-season friendly today, but one familiar face will not be on the team sheet. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss the match as he continues his extended break following Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

While fans will not see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action, the fixture still carries special significance for him.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo became a part-owner of UD Almería after acquiring a 25% stake in the Spanish club through CR7 Sports Investments. The friendly holds extra significance because of Ronaldo’s ownership stake in Almería, with reports indicating he is expected to attend the match from the VIP stands.

Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Missing the Al-Nassr vs Almería Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to play in the Al-Nassr vs Almería friendly because he is still on an extended post-tournament break following Portugal’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The club has allowed him additional time off before he returns for the new season.

There are no official reports linking Ronaldo’s absence to an injury or fitness concern. Instead, the decision is part of his planned recovery period after a busy international campaign.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Al-Nassr vs Almería match on the field, reports suggest he is expected to attend the fixture from the VIP area alongside his business partner. That means fans could still see him at the stadium even if he does not play.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Almería Ownership Makes This Match Special

The Al-Nassr vs Almería friendly carries extra importance because Cristiano Ronaldo is now one of UD Almería’s owners.

In February 2026, Ronaldo officially became a club owner after purchasing a 25% stake in the Spanish Segunda División side through his company, CR7 Sports Investments. The investment was completed in partnership with Saudi businessman and Almería owner Mohamed Al-Khereiji.

That ownership connection makes this more than a normal pre-season game. While Ronaldo is expected to support Al-Nassr in the future, he also has a direct business interest in Almería’s development.

His expected presence at the stadium would underline the significance of the occasion, even though he will not be involved on the pitch.

The Al-Nassr vs Almería friendly serves as an important pre-season test before both clubs begin their domestic campaigns. Al-Nassr represents the Saudi Pro League, while Almería competes in Spain’s Segunda División.