World Cup Predictions: AI Reveals Mexico’s 2026 Chances

The action is already underway in one of the most anticipated sporting events. Mexico’s 2-0 opening win over South Africa on Thursday set the tone for what could be one exciting tourney. But among the 2026 FIFA World Cup Predictions, Mexico’s chances don’t seem overly encouraging.

According to a recent study by Oddschecker AI, Mexico doesn’t have the most encouraging numbers in this year’s edition. The AI projections showed that the Latin American nation has less than a 2% chance of winning its first Jules Rimet Trophy.

While the AI engine nailed the prediction ahead of the opening match against South Africa, the overall numbers paint a different picture.

The study showed Mexico entered with a 67% chance of beating South Africa, compared to an 11% of losing. Indeed, the AI engine nailed the prediction, with Mexico taking the match.

Beyond the opening match, however, the odds look slim.

These World Cup predictions show Mexico has a 46% of making it out of the group stage and into the round of 32. At that point, the numbers begin to dwindle.

Round of 32 46% Round of 16 33% Quarter finals 13% Semi finals 6% Winner 1.5%

As discouraging as the numbers may seem, Mexico’s real path following the group stage will determine the team’s real chances of making significant headway in this year’s World Cup Predictions.

World Cup Predictions Show Mexico Getting Past Group Stage

The AI numbers show that Mexico is pretty much an ironclad pick to make it out of the group stage. As Oddschecker AI spokesman Chris Rogers noted, Mexico is about as close to a lock to make it to the Round of 32.

“Mexico is set for a strong group stage with Oddschecker AI projections giving the host nation a 94% chance of progressing from Group A.”

Those World Cup Predictions bode well for the glory-starved Mexican fan base that has come up short in previous editions. In 2022, Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage. That’s something the fanbase will be hoping does not repeat.

If anything, the Mexican faithful will hope that home-field advantage will pay off. The last two times Mexico hosted the World Cup (1970, 1986), the home team made it to the quarterfinals.

This time around, World Cup predictions show that Mexico has 13% chance of making it that far. Considering just how crowded the field is in this edition, there’s a fair chance Mexico can push farther than that.

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Raul Jimenez Projected as Leading Scorer

Another interesting World Cup prediction is Mexico’s leading scorer. According to the AI prognostication, Raul Jimenez has a 36% chance of leading the team in scoring. That shouldn’t be surprising, as the new Wolves striker has been a solid threat everywhere he’s played.

Could Jimenez take his magic to the world’s biggest stage?

He’s well on pace to achieve that feat. Jimenez scored his first goal of the tourney against South Africa on Thursday night in the 67th minute. The goal delighted the home crowd while icing the victory.

Mexico’s next match will be against South Korea next Thursday. The North American side will be looking to make it 2-0 and move one step closer to making World Cup predictions come true.