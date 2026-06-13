2026 FIFA World Cup a Huge Hit in These US States

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway. The USMNT has played its opening match, notching a decisive 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday night in Los Angeles.

That situation has led to a boom in soccer viewership and fandom across the United States. That boom, however, has been more prominent in some states compared to others.

A recent study by Ace.com surveyed over 1,400 Americans to find out where soccer fandom is growing.

Interestingly, the state topping the list is South Carolina. 62% of fans in the state described themselves as very competitive about watching sports, which includes soccer. California was second on the list with a 57% share, while Texas came in third at 42%.

California and Texas should not surprise anyone as ranking high among soccer fans. Their larger Hispanic populations account for soccer’s popularity in these states. But it’s South Carolina that seems surprising, considering that basketball and football are the ruling sports in this part of the United States.

As such, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could find a new batch of fans in this southern state.

2026 FIFA World Cup Will See the Most Competitive Fans

The survey determined which sports elicit the most competitive fans. Soccer topped the list with a 96% of competitive fans. That number tops collegiate athletics (NCAA), 95%, and contact sports like boxing or MMA, 94%.

What’s even more interesting is that highly popular sports like the NFL, MLB, and even the NHL ranked lower in fan competitiveness.

The NFL ranked lowest with an 89% share, tying the NHL. MLB ranked slightly higher at 90%. It’s worth pointing out that the competitive nature of fans emerges when watching their favorite team.

And that’s precisely the issue with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the first time in over three decades, American soccer fans will have a chance to watch the USMNT play for soccer’s ultimate prize on home soil. The opening match victory stands now as the first stepping stone towards what could be a historic run.

What to read next:

United States a Growing Market for Soccer

It’s no coincidence that the 2026 FIFA World Cup fixated its sights on North America. The United States is one of the markets with the most growth potential for soccer.

Yes, soccer is truly the world’s only global sport. But until now, it hasn’t gained a significant foothold in North America. Outside of Mexico, soccer has had tepid growth in the US and Canada.

That trend looks to be changing. Pundits have pointed towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the launchpad for soccer to compete among the four major North American sports. The MLS has quickly gained ground on the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, quietly creeping up in market share and revenue growth.

While some detractors have pointed towards the economics of the 2026 FIFA World Cup potentially dooming the event, there is no question that the overall allure of this massive global event could introduce the game to an entirely new generation of fans in North America.