World Cup Schedule Today, June 17: TV Channels, Streaming & Players to Watch, Including Ronaldo’s 2026 Debut

The final group of nations is set to make its World Cup debut on Wednesday, June 17, as all 48 soccer teams in the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup finally take the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal headline the schedule with an opening match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while England faces Croatia in one of the most anticipated group-stage matches of the opening week. Elsewhere, Ghana takes on Panama and Uzbekistan makes its historic World Cup debut against Colombia.

Here’s what fans need to know about Wednesday’s schedule, including key storylines, players to watch and viewing information.

Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Portugal’s World Cup Opener

Portugal enters the tournament with one of the deepest squads in international soccer.

While Ronaldo remains Portugal’s biggest star, the spotlight won’t fall solely on the 41-year-old this summer. Manager Roberto Martínez has assembled a squad filled with talent across every position, giving Portugal a legitimate chance to compete for its first World Cup title.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is appearing in its first World Cup since 1974 and arrives with a dangerous counterattacking style that could create problems for opponents.

The player to watch in this matchup is Vitinha. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has become one of the most influential players in world soccer and will be responsible for controlling Portugal’s possession-heavy approach.

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo

England Faces Familiar World Cup Foe in Croatia

England’s World Cup journey begins with a matchup that should feel familiar.

Croatia defeated England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and continues to rely on a veteran core led by Luka Modric. While many of Croatia’s stars are nearing the end of their international careers, the nation has repeatedly proven it can perform on soccer’s biggest stage.

England enters the tournament under new manager Thomas Tuchel, whose roster decisions generated plenty of discussion. The omissions of players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer have placed additional attention on England’s opening performance.

Player to watch: Elliot Anderson. The Nottingham Forest standout may be tasked with helping England control the center of the field against Croatia’s experienced midfield.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo

Ghana and Panama Meet in a Match With Knockout Implications

Ghana enters the World Cup after hiring veteran manager Carlos Queiroz just two months ago. The Black Stars hope the experienced coach can improve a team that has struggled defensively in recent years.

Panama, meanwhile, continues to make progress under manager Thomas Christiansen. The nation has become increasingly difficult to break down and has earned respect throughout international soccer.

Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo will be a key player to watch. The forward is expected to carry much of the team’s attacking responsibility throughout the tournament.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo

Uzbekistan Makes Historic Debut Against Colombia

History will be made in Mexico City when Uzbekistan plays its first World Cup match.

The White Wolves qualified after an impressive campaign that included seven clean sheets in the final phase of AFC qualifying. World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro now leads the team as head coach.

Colombia returns to the World Cup after missing the 2022 tournament and enters with hopes of making a deep run. The South American side boasts one of the tournament’s most dangerous attackers in Luis Díaz.

The Bayern Munich winger scored 26 goals across all competitions last season and could be one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo

Complete World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo

1 p.m. ET

Houston Stadium

England vs. Croatia

4 p.m. ET

Dallas Stadium

Ghana vs. Panama

7 p.m. ET

Toronto Stadium

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

10 p.m. ET

Mexico City Stadium

By the end of Wednesday’s action, every nation participating in the 2026 World Cup will have completed its opening match.