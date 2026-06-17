Portugal vs DR Congo Live Today Could Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Facing an Early Scare

Portugal vs DR Congo live today opens Group K at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the tournament favorites begins its quest for a first world title. The match takes place on Wednesday, June 17, at Houston Stadium in Texas, with Portugal looking to continue its impressive run under Roberto Martínez.

The Portuguese side enters the competition after winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League and scoring 20 goals in six qualifying matches. DR Congo returns to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years after a remarkable qualification campaign that included victories over Cameroon and Nigeria.

Portugal vs DR Congo today also draws extra attention because it could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup appearance.

Portugal vs DR Congo Team News and Match Preview

Portugal enters the tournament with strong expectations after a consistent run of results over the past year. Roberto Martínez’s team remains one of the strongest attacking sides in the competition and arrives in Texas with momentum.

However, Portugal suffered an important setback before the Portugal vs DR Congo match. Star defender Rúben Dias has been ruled out after failing to recover from an injury. His absence is expected to open the door for Gonçalo Inácio in the starting lineup.

The spotlight will once again fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make his historic sixth FIFA World Cup appearance at the age of 41. Ronaldo remains the face of Portuguese football and will lead the attack in the opening group-stage fixture.

DR Congo, coached by Sébastien Desabre, arrives with confidence after ending a long wait for a return to football’s biggest stage. Competing under the name Zaire, the nation last appeared at the World Cup in 1974. The Leopards earned their place in the tournament through a difficult playoff path and will rely on key players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yoane Wissa.

Portugal vs DR Congo Stats, Head-to-Head and Odds

The Portugal vs DR Congo head-to-head record is unique because this will be the first senior international meeting between the two nations. Despite the lack of previous meetings, both teams bring impressive statistics into the contest.

Portugal has remained unbeaten in 13 of its last 15 matches and averages 2.6 goals per game during that stretch. The team has combined attacking quality with consistent performances against strong opposition.

DR Congo has built its recent success on defensive discipline. The African side has conceded an average of just 0.2 goals per match in recent fixtures, making it one of the most difficult teams to break down entering the tournament.

Bookmakers strongly favor Portugal in the Portugal vs DR Congo odds market. Current match odds list a Portugal victory at 1.27 (-350), a draw at 6.00, and a DR Congo win at 11.00.

How to Watch Portugal vs DR Congo Live Today and Ticket Information

Fans looking for the Portugal vs DR Congo live stream and television coverage have several viewing options worldwide. The match kicks off at 12:00 PM local time in Houston, which is 1:00 PM ET in the United States.

In the United States, coverage will air on FOX and Telemundo, while streaming options include Peacock and Fubo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV and TSN, with additional coverage available through the TSN App.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown free-to-air on BBC One and streamed through BBC iPlayer. Fans in Portugal can watch live on RTP 1 and Sport TV. Across Africa, coverage will be available through RTNC, SuperSport, New World TV, and Canal+ Afrique. Viewers in India can stream the match on Zee5, while Australian audiences can watch on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Demand for tickets has remained high because of Ronaldo’s expected final World Cup campaign. Face-value tickets originally started at €1,168 through official sellers, while resale prices for seats at Houston Stadium have ranged from $893 to $1,195 on secondary ticket platforms.