2026 FIFA World Cup Chaos as Thomas Tuchel’s England Calls Leave Fans Furious

England fans reacted with shock and frustration after major omissions from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad plans under new manager Thomas Tuchel. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, several high-profile England players will miss the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The exclusions include Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw. The news quickly spread across social media, where supporters questioned England’s direction before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several younger players and recent squad regulars were also reportedly left out, adding more concern about England’s balance, creativity, and experience before the tournament begins.

2026 FIFA World Cup Squad Decisions Spark England Fan Backlash

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel’s also excluded Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrod Bowen, Adam Wharton, Lewis Hall, Alex Scott, and Fikayo Tomori. The omissions sparked strong reactions online, with fans debating whether England was removing too much quality and experience ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One supporter wrote, “Kane arriving at the World Cup, seeing his teammate Tuchel picked.” Eademoh posted, “Tuchel really looked at that list of players and said, ‘yeah, I can win a World Cup without creativity, flair, and half the fan favorites.’”

Many supporters focused on the reported absence of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, who have both played major roles for club and country in recent seasons. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission also became a major talking point because of his passing ability and attacking threat from deep areas.

“Ken added, These players would be starters for any other country.”

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden Omissions Raise 2026 FIFA World Cup Concerns

Cole Palmer became one of England’s standout players during Euro 2024 and continued his rise with strong performances at the club level. Phil Foden has also remained one of England’s most important attacking players over recent years, making their reported exclusions one of the biggest talking points before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were also widely discussed because of their experience in major international tournaments. Both players played important roles during previous England runs at the World Cup and European Championship.

Lewis Hall’s reported omission frustrated many supporters as well. “One fan wrote, Lewis Hall is the worst exclusion… He is such a complete Fullback.”

Players like Ivan Toney and Kobbie Mainoo may still be included in Tuchel’s plans. Despite this, online responses mostly stayed negative following the announcement of the squad decisions.

“Sama posted, That’s a long list of England fan favorites. It’s either madness or genius, depending on the results.”

England Faces Huge Pressure Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England is scheduled to face Croatia on June 17, and attention is already growing to Tuchel’s reported squad plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans continue debating whether England can compete at the highest level without several experienced and creative players.

Tumsa summed up the mood online by writing, “We will be watching with them on TV.”

Tuchel has reportedly focused on players who fit his pressing system while also considering recent club form. Still, many supporters believe England could struggle without several established names in the squad.

The discussion around England’s reported squad decisions is expected to continue as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup move forward. With major stars linked with possible omissions, pressure will remain on Tuchel to deliver results once the tournament begins in North America.