2026 FIFA World Cup Chaos Continues: Top Referee Denied US Entry, Removed From Tournament Roster

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been removed from the 2026 FIFA World Cup officiating roster after US authorities denied him entry into the United States. The decision ended what would have been a historic moment for Somali football, as Artan was set to become the first Somali official to referee a men’s FIFA World Cup match.

The 34-year-old had earned a place among Africa’s three selected center referees after being named CAF’s Best Male Referee of 2025. His appointment was widely seen as a major achievement for Somali football and African refereeing.

However, just days before the tournament began on June 11, Artan was stopped at Miami International Airport and returned to Turkey, forcing FIFA to remove him from the World Cup officiating panel.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan Denied Entry to the United States

According to multiple reports, including those from Sky Sports and The Athletic, Omar Abdulkadir Artan traveled from Istanbul to Miami on June 6, carrying a valid US visa and a diplomatic passport. The trip was arranged with support from the Somali Embassy in Nairobi.

After arriving at Miami International Airport, Artan underwent additional screening by US Customs and Border Protection officers. Authorities later determined that he was “inadmissible due to vetting concerns” and placed him on a return flight to Istanbul on the same day, according to statements obtained by The New York Times’ The Athletic and CNN.

US officials have not publicly detailed the specific reasons behind the decision. Reports noted that Somalia remains subject to heightened US travel scrutiny under current immigration policies.

The development immediately affected FIFA’s plans for the tournament, as officials must arrive early to complete training and preparation before the opening matches.

FIFA World Cup Referee Removed from Tournament Roster

Following the incident, FIFA confirmed that Omar Abdulkadir Artan would no longer be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup officiating team.

“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” the organization said in a statement.

FIFA also emphasized that it does not control immigration decisions made by host countries.

“A host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country,” a FIFA spokesperson added.

The case has drawn attention because the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While matches will be played across all three countries, many tournament operations and preparations are based in the United States.

There has been discussion about whether FIFA could assign Artan to matches in Canada or Mexico. Nevertheless, no such arrangement has been disclosed.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s Historic Achievement Cut Short

Before his removal, Omar Abdulkadir Artan had reached a milestone for both Somalia and African football. His selection for the FIFA World Cup followed years of progress in international officiating and recognition from the Confederation of African Football.

The incident has sparked disappointment in Somalia, where many viewed his appointment as a landmark achievement. Somali sports officials reportedly confirmed that Artan possessed the required travel documentation before departure.

Despite the setback, Artan has remained positive in public comments. Reports said he thanked FIFA and CAF for their support and expressed hope for future opportunities in his refereeing career.

As the FIFA World Cup nears, FIFA will modify its African referee team, excluding Artan. His removal closes a chapter that began with a historic appointment but ended unexpectedly at a US airport just days before the tournament.