Argentina Gets Major News on Lionel Messi Ahead of World Cup

Argentina received a significant boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Lionel Messi returned to training progress and is expected to play in the team’s final warm-up match against Iceland.

The defending world champions are preparing for their World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16 and have been closely monitoring Messi’s fitness after the Inter Miami captain missed the friendly victory over Honduras. Argentina defeated Honduras 2-0 on Saturday, but Messi remained an unused substitute as he continued recovering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

Messi’s availability has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding Argentina’s World Cup preparations. The 38-year-old has not played since May 25, when he suffered the injury while representing Inter Miami. However, recent developments have provided optimism for coach Lionel Scaloni and his squad ahead of the tournament.

Lionel Messi Set to Return for Argentina Against Iceland

Argentina’s final World Cup tune-up against Iceland on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama, could mark Messi’s return to action.

According to ESPN’s Adriana Garcia, Messi has continued progressing in his recovery and is expected to play minutes against Iceland. The forward trained with the group and has steadily increased his workload since joining the national team camp.

Before Argentina’s win over Honduras, Scaloni provided a positive update on his captain’s condition.

“Leo is doing well,” Scaloni said. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.”

Scaloni also indicated that Messi could feature in one of Argentina’s two pre-World Cup friendlies.

“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility.”

Messi watched Saturday’s match from the bench after participating in pre-game warmups. His expected return against Iceland would provide valuable match fitness before Argentina begins its World Cup defense.

The tournament carries additional significance for Messi. The Argentina captain is preparing for his sixth World Cup appearance, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. He also enters the competition with 13 career World Cup goals and remains four goals behind Miroslav Klose’s all-time tournament record of 16.

Nico Paz and Argentina Squad Receive Additional Fitness Boost

Messi was not the only player to provide encouraging news for Argentina’s coaching staff.

Midfielder Nico Paz completed his first full training session with the national team on Sunday after recovering from a left knee injury that had sidelined him since May 10. The 21-year-old Como midfielder is now expected to be available for the Iceland friendly.

Argentina also welcomed back right-backs Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, both of whom returned to training after recovering from injuries.

The improving injury situation gives Scaloni more options as he finalizes preparations for the World Cup.

Argentina enters the tournament among the favorites after finishing first in South American qualifying. The defending champions are seeking a fourth World Cup title and a place in history as only the third nation to win back-to-back tournaments, following Italy and Brazil.

The team opens its campaign against Algeria before facing Austria and Jordan in the group stage.

For now, the focus remains on Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland and the anticipated return of Messi. After missing the Honduras match, the Argentina captain appears set to make his first appearance since late May, giving the Albiceleste an important boost just days before the start of the World Cup.