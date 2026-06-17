Argentina vs Algeria Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Algeria’s national football team in their opening Group J match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking the start of the reigning champions’ title defense. The match was scheduled at Kansas City Stadium in Missouri, where Argentina entered as heavy favorites following their success at the previous World Cup.

Algeria, meanwhile, returned to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 12 years and hoped to begin its campaign with a statement result. The spotlight was firmly on Argentina vs Algeria as fans anticipated their first competitive meeting.

Argentina vs Algeria Match Context and Key Storylines

The buildup to Argentina vs Algeria centered on several major storylines. Most notably, Lionel Messi was poised to make history as the first player to appear in six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Argentina also carried a strong historical record against African opposition at the World Cup, having won each of their previous six matches against teams from the continent. Their experience and depth made them one of the favorites to progress from Group J.

Algeria arrived with confidence despite its underdog status. Managed by Vladimir Petković, the North African side featured experienced players capable of causing problems on the counterattack.

Players to Watch

Argentina looked to Messi for inspiration alongside a talented squad filled with attacking options. The world champions entered the tournament with expectations of making another deep run.

For Algeria, captain Riyad Mahrez remained the key creative force, while Amine Gouiri arrived in strong form and was expected to lead the attack.

The only previous meeting between the nations came in a 2007 friendly that Argentina won 4–3. Based on recent form and squad strength, statistical models heavily favored Argentina. However, with Algeria returning to the World Cup, eager to make an impact, Argentina vs Algeria promised to be an intriguing opening match in Group J.

Full-Time Update

Argentina began their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defense with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria in their Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium on Tuesday, with Lionel Messi producing a historic hat-trick performance.

After seeing an early effort ruled out for offside, Messi finally broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. The Argentine captain found the net with a composed finish, giving the defending champions a deserved lead after a controlled start to the match.

Argentina continued to manage the game effectively despite Algeria enjoying slightly more possession. The African side struggled to create meaningful opportunities, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest. Argentina’s defense remained organized while their attack looked dangerous whenever Messi was involved.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner doubled Argentina’s advantage in the 60th minute, putting the result firmly in the holders’ favor. He then completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion in the 76th minute, firing home from outside the penalty area after being set up by Nicolás González.

Messi’s night ended with a standing ovation in the 80th minute when he was replaced by Nico Paz, having delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament so far.

Argentina finished with six shots on target from nine attempts, while Algeria managed six attempts but none on target. The victory moves Argentina to the top of Group J and gives them a strong start in their pursuit of a second consecutive World Cup title.

The result was also historic for Messi, whose three goals took his World Cup tally to 16,