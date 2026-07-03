Argentina vs Cape Verde Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Cape Verde’s national football team on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, marking the start of the knockout stage for both nations. Argentina reached the match by topping Group J with a flawless nine points from three games, while Cape Verde also arrived undefeated after an impressive debut tournament, finishing second in Group H.

The match took place at Hard Rock Stadium, where a place in the Round of 16 was at stake. The team that wins between Argentina and Cape Verde will move on to play against either Australia’s national team or Egypt’s national team.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Match Preview

The buildup to Argentina vs Cape Verde focused on the contrasting journeys of the two teams. Argentina won all three of their group-stage matches, defeating the Algeria national football team 3–0, the Austria national football team 2–0, and the Jordan national football team 3–1 to finish as Group J winners.

Cape Verde emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise teams. The debutants earned draws against the Spain national football team, the Uruguay national football team, and the Saudi Arabia national football team, securing a historic place in the knockout rounds.

Key Players and Team News

Lionel Messi entered the match as the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals, taking his overall FIFA World Cup tally to 19. Argentina also looked to Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández to control the game.

Cape Verde relied on experienced goalkeeper Vozinha alongside attackers Jovane Cabral and Benni Livramento as they attempted to continue their remarkable World Cup run.