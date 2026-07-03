Switzerland vs Algeria Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Switzerland national football team faced the Algeria national football team on Thursday in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at BC Place in Vancouver. The Switzerland vs Algeria showdown marked the beginning of the knockout stage for both nations, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.

Switzerland entered the match unbeaten after topping Group B with seven points, while Algeria reached the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams. The winner of Switzerland vs Algeria would advance to face either the Colombian or Ghanaian national football team on July 7.

Switzerland vs Algeria Match Context

The buildup to Switzerland vs Algeria featured an intriguing storyline, with Algeria head coach Vladimir Petković facing the Swiss national team he managed from 2014 to 2021. During that period, Petković helped establish many of the players still forming the backbone of Switzerland’s squad.

Switzerland reached the knockout stage in impressive fashion. After opening with a 1–1 draw against the Qatar national football team, they defeated the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team 4–1 before beating the co-hosts, the Canada national football team, 2–1 to finish top of Group B.

Algeria had a more difficult path. Following a 3–0 loss to the Argentina national football team, the Desert Warriors recovered with a 2–1 win over the Jordan national football team before drawing 3–3 with the Austria national football team to qualify.

Team News and Key Players

Switzerland monitored Silvan Widmer’s fitness, while Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, and Breel Embolo were expected to lead the attack.

Algeria faced uncertainty over Mohamed El Amine Amoura, who was recovering from a hamstring injury. If unavailable, veteran Riyad Mahrez was expected to spearhead the attack alongside Amine Gouiri and Fares Chaïbi.

Oddsmakers slightly favored Switzerland, given their unbeaten group-stage campaign, while Algeria hoped their resilience would carry them into the Round of 16.

Full-Time Update

Switzerland secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, capitalizing on an early breakthrough and a costly defensive mistake immediately after halftime.

The Swiss opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Breel Embolo. Twenty-year-old winger Johan Manzambi produced a brilliant solo run down the right wing before delivering a low cross that Embolo converted from close range.

Switzerland doubled its advantage just seconds after the restart. Algeria failed to clear a routine ball inside their own penalty area, allowing Dan Ndoye to intercept the loose pass and fire past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Algeria responded by controlling 55 percent of the possession and pushed hard to get back into the match. Riyad Mahrez led most of their attacking moves, but Switzerland’s disciplined defense limited Algeria to just two shots on target and comfortably protected their lead until the final whistle.

Key Match Moments

10′ Goal – Switzerland 1-0 Algeria: Johan Manzambi beats his defender down the right wing before setting up Breel Embolo for a simple finish.

46′ Goal – Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: Dan Ndoye capitalizes on an Algerian defensive error seconds after halftime, doubling Switzerland’s lead.

Second Half: Algeria dominates possession through Riyad Mahrez but fails to break down Switzerland’s compact defense, managing only two shots on target.

Full Time: Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16.

Historic Milestone

The victory sends Switzerland into the Round of 16 and ends an 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage victory, their first since 1938. It also marks the first time Switzerland have won three consecutive matches at a single FIFA World Cup.