Argentina vs Egypt Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Egypt’s national football team on Tuesday in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at the Atlanta Stadium. The defending champions entered the knockout match after surviving a dramatic extra-time victory over Cape Verde, while Egypt earned its place by overcoming Australia in a penalty shootout.

With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, Argentina vs Egypt attracted plenty of attention as both teams looked to extend their World Cup journey.

Kick-off was scheduled for 16:00 GMT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Argentina entering the match as the clear favorite.

Argentina vs Egypt Match Context and Team News

The buildup to Argentina vs Egypt centered on the different paths both nations took to reach the Round of 16. Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3–2 after extra time, with an own goal in the 111th minute proving decisive after a difficult contest.

Egypt also needed extra time before defeating Australia 4–2 on penalties following a 1–1 draw. Their resilience posed another major challenge to the defending world champions.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s manager, made multiple adjustments to his starting lineup. Leandro Paredes returned to midfield, Nicolás Tagliafico returned to left-back, and Julián Álvarez partnered Lionel Messi in attack.

Key Players and Match Outlook

Egypt once again relied on captain Mohamed Salah to lead the attack and create chances against Argentina’s defense. The Pharaohs hoped their disciplined organization and counter-attacking style would cause problems despite entering as underdogs.

Statistical models strongly favored Argentina, giving the South American side roughly a 70 percent chance of winning in normal time. However, Egypt had already shown throughout the tournament that they could compete under pressure, making this Argentina vs Egypt encounter one of the standout knockout ties of the day.