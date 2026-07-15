Argentina’s Next Game: World Cup Final Opponent, Date and Kickoff Time

Argentina beat England with another stunning ate comeback in Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium, and now Lionel Messi’s side has a date with Spain for the championship.

La Roja got there first, dispatching a dangerous France team to punch its ticket before Argentina even kicked off.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set for Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, built for the NFL’s Giants and Jets, seats roughly 82,500.

France, eliminated from title contention Tuesday, isn’t done. The Kylian Mbappé-led side plays the Argentina-England loser in the third-place match Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina, for its part, arrived at Wednesday’s semifinal as the tournament’s most prolific attack, having scored 17 goals through the knockout rounds behind Golden Boot frontrunner Messi’s eight. One more goal against England would have tied the country’s record for most scored in a single World Cup run. Now that number matters only as prologue. Spain is the opponent, and Spain has spent five weeks proving it doesn’t give attacks like Argentina’s much to work with.

Spain’s Road to the Final

Spain reached the final for the first time since winning it all in 2010, beating France 2-0 Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a 22nd-minute penalty after Lamine Yamal drew a foul from French defender Lucas Digne, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute off a Dani Olmo setup.

It marked Spain’s sixth clean sheet of the tournament and fourth straight shutout dating back to the round of 16, a run built on a possession-heavy 4-3-3 that funnels play through Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in the midfield, according to Squawka’s Andy Francis. Yamal, who turned 19 the day before the semifinal, has become the tournament’s most disruptive presence despite scoring only once in the knockout rounds.

Manager Luis de la Fuente, who took over the program after Spain’s 2022 round-of-16 exit, has now guided the team to a 72.7 percent win rate since 2023. Spain didn’t arrive unbeaten, either. La Roja were held scoreless by tournament debutant Cape Verde in the group stage before regrouping to top Group H.

“This team interprets every play of the game perfectly,” de la Fuente said of his side’s semifinal performance, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Argentina’s Test Against Spain’s Defense

Mbappé offered a blunt postmortem after France’s exit, one that doubles as a warning for whoever Spain faces next. “We didn’t play the game we wanted, technically or tactically,” Mbappé said. “When you don’t do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don’t win.” He singled out Spain’s midfield control, saying Rodri and Ruiz dictated tempo with time and space France never solved.

That’s the puzzle now facing Argentina. Messi’s side enters the final as the tournament’s highest-scoring team, and Spain’s low concession numbers and disciplined pressing structure figure to force uncomfortable moments the Albiceleste haven’t seen from lesser opponents. Nico Williams’ pace on the left and Yamal’s craft on the right stretch defenses in ways that reward patience, not desperation.

Spain hasn’t allowed a goal in four consecutive matches. Argentina will get one shot at Sunday’s final to change that math, with a second World Cup title in four years on the line.