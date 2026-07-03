Australia vs Egypt Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Australia’s national soccer team faced Egypt’s national football team on Friday in a crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Australia vs Egypt attracted significant attention as both nations looked to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the modern World Cup era.

Australia entered the knockout match after finishing second in Group D with four points, while Egypt progressed as runners-up in Group G after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. With a place in the last eight on the line, Australia vs Egypt promised to be one of the most closely contested matches of the Round of 32.

Australia vs Egypt Match Context

The buildup to Australia vs Egypt centered on two teams that exceeded expectations during the group stage. Australia opened the tournament with a 2–0 win over Turkey before losing 2–0 to the United States men’s national soccer team. A hard-fought goalless draw against the Paraguay national football team secured the Socceroos’ place in the knockout rounds.

Egypt also impressed, remaining unbeaten in Group G. The Pharaohs defeated the New Zealand national football team 3–1 before earning 1–1 draws against the Belgium and Iran national football teams.

Pre-match projections slightly favored Egypt, but only by a narrow margin, highlighting how evenly matched the contest appeared.

Team News and Key Players

Australia once again depended on defender Harry Souttar and exciting winger Nestory Irankunda. However, injuries ruled out Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie.

Egypt looked to captain Mohamed Salah to inspire the attack despite fitness concerns, while midfielder Mohanad Lasheen missed the match through suspension.

With both nations chasing a historic place in the quarterfinals, Australia vs Egypt carried enormous significance as the knockout stage began.