Will Folarin Balogun Play vs. Belgium? Red Card Rule Explained

Folarin Balogun’s breakout FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday night.

So did one of the tournament’s most dramatic twists.

The U.S. men’s national team striker scored his third goal of the tournament to send the Americans on their way to a 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina before being shown a straight red card in the second half after a VAR review.

Now the biggest question surrounding the United States is whether Balogun will be available for its Round of 16 showdown against Belgium.

The short answer: No.

Why Balogun Will Miss Belgium Match

Under FIFA’s disciplinary rules, any player shown a straight red card is automatically suspended for his team’s next match.

That means Balogun will be unavailable when the United States meets Belgium on July 6 in Seattle after Mauricio Pochettino’s side advanced to the Round of 16 with Wednesday’s victory.

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute after Brazilian referee Raphael Claus reviewed video footage and ruled the AS Monaco striker had dragged his cleats down the back of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović’s leg.

Initially shown a yellow card, the challenge was upgraded to a red after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

The dismissal forced the United States to play the final 26 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Americans held firm before Malik Tillman sealed a 2-0 victory with a late free-kick goal.

Could FIFA Extend the Suspension?

Possibly.

While the one-match suspension is automatic, FIFA’s disciplinary committee reviews every straight red card after the match.

If officials determine the offense warrants additional punishment because of its severity or violent conduct, they can impose a longer suspension or issue a financial penalty.

Conversely, national federations may appeal certain disciplinary decisions in hopes of overturning or reducing sanctions.

As of Wednesday night, however, no additional punishment beyond the mandatory one-match suspension had been announced for Balogun.

Unless FIFA issues further discipline, he would be eligible to return if the United States advances to the quarterfinals.

Historic Night Ends on Sour Note

Before the sending off, Balogun had continued writing his name into U.S. soccer history.

His 45th-minute strike gave the Americans a 1-0 halftime lead and marked his third goal of the tournament. His “silencer” celebration even drew a reaction from NBA superstar LeBron James.

That tied Landon Donovan’s 2010 World Cup for the second-most goals by an American in a single tournament, trailing only Bert Patenaude’s four-goal haul in 1930.

Balogun also became the first player to score and receive a red card in a World Cup knockout match since France legend Zinedine Zidane’s infamous dismissal in the 2006 World Cup final.

Earlier in the match, Balogun had another goal ruled out for offside before finally breaking through just before halftime.

USMNT Must Find Answers Against Belgium

Balogun’s absence presents Mauricio Pochettino with one of his toughest selection decisions of the tournament.

The 24-year-old has been the focal point of the American attack, scoring three goals through four World Cup matches after opening the tournament with a brace against Paraguay.

Without him, the United States will need another attacking option to lead the line against a Belgium squad that advanced after defeating Senegal in the Round of 32.

For Balogun, the night ended with mixed emotions.

He delivered another crucial World Cup goal that helped send the United States into the Round of 16.

But because of one mistimed challenge, he’ll have to watch the Americans’ biggest match of the tournament from the sidelines.