Belgium vs. Egypt: Prediction, Odds & Starting 11 Lineups for World Cup

Belgium and Egypt begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday in what is widely viewed as the marquee matchup of Group G. The game will take place at Seattle Stadium, with both teams aiming to secure an early advantage in a group that also includes Iran and New Zealand.

For Belgium, the tournament represents another opportunity for veterans such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois to lead the Red Devils on the global stage. Egypt, meanwhile, arrives led by Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who is competing in what could be his final World Cup appearance. Salah enters the match just two goals shy of the Egyptian national team’s all-time scoring record.

Both teams have entered the tournament in strong form. Belgium recently defeated Croatia 2-0 and Tunisia 5-0 in international friendlies, while Egypt qualified unbeaten from CAF qualifying, winning eight of 10 matches and drawing the other two.

Belgium Enters as Favorite Against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt

Belgium remains one of Europe’s most consistent national teams despite transitioning away from the core of its celebrated Golden Generation.

Rudi Garcia’s side qualified automatically for the World Cup after winning UEFA Group J and arrives with a squad featuring established stars and emerging talents. Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne continues to orchestrate play, while Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku and Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere provide attacking support alongside Romelu Lukaku.

FOX Sports Research highlighted Belgium’s advantage heading into the match.

“Egypt has never won a match at the World Cup, and Belgium still features a very talented roster headlined by Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku and Napoli’s Kevin De Bruyne. Take Belgium to win a close one,” FOX Sports wrote in its prediction for the game.

Egypt, however, enters with confidence after topping CAF Group A during qualification.

Head coach Hossam Hassan’s squad remains centered on Salah, who turns 34 on matchday. The Egypt captain is expected to be joined in attack by Omar Marmoush, giving the Pharaohs two of their most dangerous offensive weapons.

The nations have met four times previously, with Egypt winning three of those encounters, including a 2-1 victory in a friendly match in November 2022.

Belgium Starting XI Lineup vs Egypt

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Belgium against Egypt.

Egypt Starting XI Lineup vs Belgium

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Egypt against Belgium.

Belgium vs. Egypt Odds and Betting Outlook

Belgium enters as the clear favorite across major sportsbooks.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Belgium is listed at -165 on the moneyline, while Egypt is +500, and a draw is +290.

DraftKings lists Belgium at -170, Egypt at +475, and the draw at +290.

The total goals market is set at 2.5 goals.

Several analysts expect goals from both sides.

SportsLine analyst Jon Eimer wrote: “Egypt are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times.”

SportsLine analyst Martin Green also pointed to Belgium’s attacking depth while noting Egypt’s reliance on Salah and Marmoush.

Prediction

Belgium enters the tournament with momentum, greater squad depth and one of the strongest attacks in Group G.

Egypt’s unbeaten qualifying campaign and the presence of Salah make them a dangerous opponent, but Belgium’s combination of De Bruyne, Lukaku, Doku and Courtois gives the Red Devils the edge.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Egypt.

A victory would put Belgium in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds, while Egypt would still have opportunities against Iran and New Zealand later in the group stage.