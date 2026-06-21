Belgium vs Iran Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

On June 21, 2026, the Belgium national football team played against Iran in a key Group G match at the FIFA World Cup. The Belgium vs Iran clash took place at SoFi Stadium, with both nations seeking their first victory of the tournament after opening-round draws.

Belgium entered the contest following a 1–1 draw against Egypt, while Iran earned a hard-fought 2–2 result against New Zealand. With qualification implications already emerging, Belgium vs Iran was of significant importance to both teams.

Belgium vs Iran Team News and Match Context

Belgium entered the match as the clear favorite according to pre-match projections. The Red Devils were given close to a 70 percent chance of victory, while Iran faced the challenge of upsetting one of Europe’s strongest squads.

However, Belgium dealt with important absences. Jérémy Doku missed the match due to illness, while Zeno Debast remained unavailable through injury. There was positive news for Belgium, though, as all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was expected to play a larger role after appearing as a substitute in the opener.

Iran also monitored the fitness of Saman Ghoddos and Arya Yousefi. Much of their attacking responsibility rested on veteran striker Mehdi Taremi.

Key Players and Tactical Battle

Belgium relied heavily on Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity, supported by Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere.

Iran looked to stay compact defensively while using quick transitions through Taremi and Mehdi Ghayedi. As both teams sought their first World Cup victory, this Belgium vs Iran match held great importance in the fight to reach the knockout stage.

Belgium vs Iran First Half Update

Belgium and Iran reached halftime level at 0-0 after a hard-fought first half at SoFi Stadium. Belgium dominated possession and controlled much of the play, but Iran defended resolutely and threatened on the counterattack.

The standout moment came in the 11th minute when Mehdi Taremi scored from a clever free-kick routine, only for VAR to rule him offside. Belgium’s best chance fell to Romelu Lukaku, whose effort was saved by Alireza Beiranvand. Yellow cards were shown to Lukaku and Saeid Ezatolahi before the break.

Key Match Moments

1′ KICK-OFF: The match gets underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

4′ BELGIUM CORNER: Maxim De Cuyper wins an early corner, but Kevin De Bruyne’s delivery is cleared.

11′ DISALLOWED GOAL – IRAN: Mehdi Taremi finishes a clever free-kick move, but VAR rules the goal out for offside.

16′ BELGIUM CHANCE: Leandro Trossard fires narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

21′ SAVE – IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand denies Romelu Lukaku before Belgium earn a corner.

25′ YELLOW CARD – BELGIUM: Romelu Lukaku is booked for a late challenge on Saeid Ezatolahi.

30′ HYDRATION BREAK: Play pauses due to the hot conditions in Los Angeles.

38′ IRAN CORNER: Ramin Rezaeian’s attack wins a corner, which Thibaut Courtois claims comfortably.

41′ OVERTURNED THROW-IN: Thomas Meunier loses possession under FIFA’s new throw-in time regulations.

44′ PHYSICAL CLASH: Lukaku catches Ezatolahi near the Iran box, but the referee issues only a warning.

45+3′ HALF-TIME: The referee blows for the break with the score level at 0-0.