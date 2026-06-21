Hi, Subscriber

Belgium vs Iran Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

  • 171 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Belgium vs Iran Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats
Getty
(From L) Belgium's midfielder #20 Hans Vanaken, forward #14 Dodi Lukebakio, defender #18 Joaquin Seys, midfielder #07 Kevin De Bruyne, forward #17 Charles De Ketelaere and defender #04 Brandon Mechele take part in a training session at Carson Sports Park in California on June 20, 2026, on the eve of their 2026 World Cup Group G match against Iran. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

On June 21, 2026, the Belgium national football team played against Iran in a key Group G match at the FIFA World Cup. The Belgium vs Iran clash took place at SoFi Stadium, with both nations seeking their first victory of the tournament after opening-round draws.

Belgium entered the contest following a 1–1 draw against Egypt, while Iran earned a hard-fought 2–2 result against New Zealand. With qualification implications already emerging, Belgium vs Iran was of significant importance to both teams.

Belgium vs Iran Team News and Match Context

Belgium entered the match as the clear favorite according to pre-match projections. The Red Devils were given close to a 70 percent chance of victory, while Iran faced the challenge of upsetting one of Europe’s strongest squads.

However, Belgium dealt with important absences. Jérémy Doku missed the match due to illness, while Zeno Debast remained unavailable through injury. There was positive news for Belgium, though, as all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was expected to play a larger role after appearing as a substitute in the opener.

Iran also monitored the fitness of Saman Ghoddos and Arya Yousefi. Much of their attacking responsibility rested on veteran striker Mehdi Taremi.

Key Players and Tactical Battle

Belgium relied heavily on Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity, supported by Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere.

Iran looked to stay compact defensively while using quick transitions through Taremi and Mehdi Ghayedi. As both teams sought their first World Cup victory, this Belgium vs Iran match held great importance in the fight to reach the knockout stage.

Belgium vs Iran First Half Update

Belgium and Iran reached halftime level at 0-0 after a hard-fought first half at SoFi Stadium. Belgium dominated possession and controlled much of the play, but Iran defended resolutely and threatened on the counterattack.

The standout moment came in the 11th minute when Mehdi Taremi scored from a clever free-kick routine, only for VAR to rule him offside. Belgium’s best chance fell to Romelu Lukaku, whose effort was saved by Alireza Beiranvand. Yellow cards were shown to Lukaku and Saeid Ezatolahi before the break.

Key Match Moments

1′ KICK-OFF: The match gets underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

4′ BELGIUM CORNER: Maxim De Cuyper wins an early corner, but Kevin De Bruyne’s delivery is cleared.

11′ DISALLOWED GOAL – IRAN: Mehdi Taremi finishes a clever free-kick move, but VAR rules the goal out for offside.

16′ BELGIUM CHANCE: Leandro Trossard fires narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

21′ SAVE – IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand denies Romelu Lukaku before Belgium earn a corner.

25′ YELLOW CARD – BELGIUM: Romelu Lukaku is booked for a late challenge on Saeid Ezatolahi.

30′ HYDRATION BREAK: Play pauses due to the hot conditions in Los Angeles.

38′ IRAN CORNER: Ramin Rezaeian’s attack wins a corner, which Thibaut Courtois claims comfortably.

41′ OVERTURNED THROW-IN: Thomas Meunier loses possession under FIFA’s new throw-in time regulations.

44′ PHYSICAL CLASH: Lukaku catches Ezatolahi near the Iran box, but the referee issues only a warning.

45+3′ HALF-TIME: The referee blows for the break with the score level at 0-0.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

0 Comments

Belgium vs Iran Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x