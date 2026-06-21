Spain vs Saudi Arabia Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Spain’s national football team faced Saudi Arabia’s in a crucial FIFA World Cup group-stage match, with Spain under pressure to respond after a disappointing opening result. Spain entered the contest as overwhelming favorites and knew that anything less than victory would complicate their path to the knockout rounds. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, arrived with confidence after earning a valuable draw against Uruguay.

The spotlight before kickoff centered on whether teenage star Lamine Yamal would be fit enough to start and provide the attacking spark Spain lacked in their opening game.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Match Context and Recent Form

Spain came into the match needing a response after being held to a surprising goalless draw by the Cape Verde national football team. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, they failed to find the breakthrough, increasing the pressure ahead of this fixture.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, earned respect with a disciplined performance against the Uruguay national football team. Their defensive organization and resilience helped them secure a 1–1 draw, with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais playing a key role.

Historically, Spain held a clear advantage in the fixture, having won all three previous meetings between the nations.

Team News and Starting Lineups

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made several changes to the lineup, including handing Lamine Yamal a starting role despite recent fitness concerns. Key players such as Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo also featured from the start.

Saudi Arabia relied on experienced captain Salem Al-Dawsari and striker Firas Al-Buraikan, while defender Abdulelah Al-Amri anchored the back line.

With both teams seeking a positive result for different reasons, the stage was set for an important World Cup showdown.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Half-Time Update

Spain dominated the first half against Saudi Arabia, taking a 3-0 lead in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal added two goals in quick succession. La Roja controlled possession throughout, while Saudi Arabia struggled to respond and made an early substitution before halftime after Musab Al-Juwayr’s booking.

Key Match Moments

1′ KICKOFF: Saudi Arabia start the match, but Spain immediately take control of possession.

5′ CORNER – SPAIN: Nico Williams wins the first corner of the match, which Saudi Arabia clear.

10′ GOAL – SPAIN (1-0): Lamine Yamal scores his first World Cup goal from Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross.

21′ GOAL – SPAIN (2-0): Mikel Oyarzabal finishes from close range after Aymeric Laporte keeps the attack alive.

24′ GOAL – SPAIN (3-0): Oyarzabal volleys home his second goal of the match.

26′ HYDRATION BREAK: Play pauses as both teams receive tactical instructions.

32′ YELLOW CARD – SAUDI ARABIA: Musab Al-Juwayr is booked for a foul on Pedri.

38′ HIT THE CROSSBAR – SPAIN: Oyarzabal nearly completes a hat-trick but strikes the bar.

43′ SUBSTITUTION – SAUDI ARABIA: Mohamed Kanno replaces Musab Al-Juwayr.

45+2′ HALF-TIME: Spain head into the break with a dominant 3-0 lead.