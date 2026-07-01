Belgium vs Senegal Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Belgium national football team faced the Senegal national football team on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with Belgium vs Senegal marking one of the standout knockout ties of the tournament.

The match was played at Lumen Field in Seattle, where a place in the quarterfinals was at stake. Belgium entered the contest after finishing top of Group G without losing a match, while Senegal progressed as one of the best third-placed teams following a dramatic group-stage campaign. The winner of Belgium vs Senegal would keep their World Cup dream alive and move one step closer to the final.

Belgium vs Senegal: Road to the Knockout Stage

The buildup to Belgium vs Senegal featured two teams that reached the knockout rounds in very different ways. Belgium remained unbeaten during the group stage under Rudi Garcia. After drawing 1–1 with the Egyptian national football team and 0–0 against the Iranian national football team, the Red Devils finished strongly with a convincing 5–1 victory over the New Zealand national football team.

Senegal faced a more challenging path under Pape Thiaw. The Lions of Teranga lost to the France and Norway national football teams before responding with a 5–0 win over the Iraq national football team to qualify.

Team News and Key Players

Belgium entered the match with a fully fit squad. Jérémy Doku returned after the birth of his child, while Nathan Ngoy was available again following suspension. Romelu Lukaku was fit but expected to begin on the bench, with Charles De Ketelaere leading the attack.

Senegal relied on the experience of Sadio Mané and the pace of Ismaïla Sarr, both expected to play key roles as the Africans looked to upset one of Europe’s strongest sides in Belgium vs Senegal.