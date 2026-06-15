Belgium World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

The 2026 Belgium World Cup squad is unique for a few different reasons, as this could be the last real run for a group of players that were deemed the nation’s golden generation, and this roster has never consistently stayed at its peak performance. But with some of the most talented players on some of the best club teams in the world, there is hope that Belgium can run through their group stage schedule and make it to the knockout rounds.

Led by some stars with vast experience playing for their nation at the World Cup and other international and UEFA tournaments, here’s a look at the Belgium squad for the 2026 competition, and the club teams each of them plays for during the season.

Belgium World Cup Squad Club Teams

Here are the club teams for all 26 players on the 2026 Belgium World Cup squad, also known as the Red Devils, broken up by position group:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Of the 26 players on this Belgium World Cup squad, English Premier League is the most represented club league on this roster (7 players). After that is the French Ligue 1 (6), Italian Serie A (4), Belgian Pro League (3), Spanish LaLiga (2), and Portuguese Primeira Liga (2). Other top leagues in Europe have one player each represented on this roster.

More specifically, about the club teams for the Belgium World Cup squad, Belgian powerhouse Club Brugge and French side Lille each have three players, while Strasbourg, Aston Villa, AC Milan, and Napoli have two, and the rest are each the lone member from their respective domestic club teams in Europe.

Players to keep an eye out for are captain Youri Tielemans, star Kevin De Bruyne, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and strikers Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.

Belgium Schedule For The Tournament

Now that you know the squad, here’s a look at the 2026 Belgium World Cup schedule and the team’s history at the tournament.

Belgium is in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand. Here is their group stage schedule for the 2026 World Cup:

June 15, 2026: Belgium vs Egypt – Seattle Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

June 21, 2026: Belgium vs Iran – Los Angeles Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

June 26, 2026: New Zealand vs Belgium – Vancouver Stadium (11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT)

Beglium has been in the World Cup 15 times throughout the nation’s history. They are heavy favorites to advance past the group stage and into the knockout round, which they didn’t do in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which marked a low point for Courtois, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Trossard, and the rest of the Golden Generation.

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Before that, they finished third in the 2018 tournament, and in 2014, they made it to the Round of 16. Outside of Belgium’s third-place finish and fourth-place finish back in 1986, the typical European squad powerhouse has disappointed at the World Cup.

There is hope that in what might be this group’s last major competition together, they can make another run, and that starts with a few relatively easy wins in the group stage against Egypt.