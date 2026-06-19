Who Are the Best Players on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Brazil arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the tournament’s deepest rosters, blending established global stars with emerging talent. Here are the players most capable of carrying the five-time world champions to a sixth World Cup title.

Led by attacking standouts Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Brazil’s squad features elite talent at every level of the pitch, giving the Seleção legitimate hopes of lifting the 2026 trophy.

Vinícius Júnior: Brazil’s Attacking Core

Vinícius Júnior was born July 12, 2000, in São Gonçalo, Brazil, a city outside Rio de Janeiro whose most famous product has since become arguably the most dangerous winger on the planet. He came up through Flamengo’s youth system before Real Madrid signed him in 2018, and his progression since has been extraordinary: Multiple La Liga titles, Champions League trophies, and a run of individual awards that has placed him at the absolute peak of the sport.

At 25, Vinícius enters this tournament as Brazil’s primary attacking weapon and the player opposition defenses must scheme to stop, according to ESPN‘s World Cup player rankings. His combination of blistering pace, close-quarters dribbling, and clinical finishing in one-on-one situations has made him a consistent difference-maker in Champions League and La Liga knockout moments alike.

Endrick: 19-Year-Old Superstar

Then there’s Endrick. Born July 21, 2006, in Taguatinga, Brazil, he is 19 years old and already managing expectations on a scale most players never encounter, according to Transfermarkt‘s profile. He broke through at Palmeiras as a teenager before completing a move to Real Madrid and later going on loan to Lyon, where he’s delivered goals and demonstrated composure in front of net well beyond his age. Endrick plays with power and directness, finishing with efficiency inside the box and holding his own physically against defenders years his senior.

The two forwards are both tied to Real Madrid and now share a stage at the World Cup. For Brazil, that alignment is no coincidence — it’s structural, according to ESPN‘s Endrick player profile.

Bruno Guimarães Anchors Brazil’s Midfield

No attack sustains itself without a midfield capable of winning the ball and moving it with intention. For Brazil, that’s the job of Bruno Guimarães. Born Nov. 16, 1997, in Rio de Janeiro, the Newcastle United midfielder has built a reputation in the Premier League as one of the most complete central players in England — tactically disciplined, aggressive, and composed enough to dictate tempo. That composure is useful when Brazil needs to slow down the pace of play.

Guimarães came up through Athletico Paranaense in Brazil before moving to Lyon and then to Newcastle, where he’s been a first-choice starter and one of the club’s most valued assets. His defensive metrics at club level rank among the strongest for central midfielders in Europe, and his ability to shield the back line while advancing play gives Brazil a tactical foundation that allows Vinícius and Endrick to operate with freedom.

Guimarães is 28 and approaching his prime. This is, by most measures, the best version of him that Brazil will ever field in a World Cup group stage, according to ESPN‘s player profile. He doesn’t generate the headlines that his club’s famous forward partnership does. But perhaps he doesn’t need to.

Together, Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, and Guimarães form the spine of a Brazilian squad with realistic championship ambitions — and depth behind them to sustain a run deep into the knockout rounds.