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World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil Chases Record Sixth Championship

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Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates
Getty
An injury to Brazil's forward Neymar could hurt his country's chances of a record 6th World Cup.

Brazil begins its pursuit of a record sixth World Cup title in Group C, but Neymar’s calf injury has created uncertainty ahead of a challenging opener against Morocco and a group that also features Scotland and Haiti.

While Brazil remains the clear favorite to win the group, Morocco’s proven tournament pedigree, Scotland’s long-awaited return, and Haiti’s historic comeback ensure the road to first place may be tougher than it appears.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil reacts.

GettyVinicius Junior of Brazil will be called upon to fill the scoring gap created by Neymar’s absence.

Brazil’s Star Power Amid Injury Questions

Even without Neymar, Brazil’s attacking arsenal bristles with elite talent. Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Raphinha, and 17-year-old sensation Endrick round out a forward corps that should overwhelm most defenses. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner, has assembled one of the tournament’s most talented squads.

Right-back Wesley França won’t make the trip after suffering a groin injury during a May warm-up against Egypt. Pre-tournament absences also claimed Rodrygo and Éder Militão, yet Brazil still possesses the depth to absorb those losses. A 2-1 warm-up victory over Egypt demonstrated the team’s comfort with its rotation.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco looks on.

GettyMorocco captain Achraf Hakimi appears ready to lead his team into Group C of the World Cup.

Morocco’s Counter-Attack Threat

If Brazil’s absence of Neymar creates an opening, Morocco may be positioned to exploit it. The 2022 semifinalists topped their African qualifying group convincingly and built their tournament reputation on defensive discipline and ruthless counter-attacking. However, Morocco faces its own injury crisis: winger Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis suffered a knee ligament sprain in the team’s final warm-up against Norway and has been ruled out for three to four weeks, likely sidelining him for the entire tournament.

Captain Achraf Hakimi of PSG, initially a concern heading into the tournament, was included on the roster and has cleared training despite a partial shoulder dislocation during that same Norway match. Defender Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United also suffered the shoulder injury but is expected to be available.

Tyler Fletcher, son of former Scotland international, Darren Fletcher in action.

GettyGLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MAY 26: Tyler Fletcher, son of former Scotland international, Darren Fletcher, is set to make his World Cup debut.

Scotland Returns After 28 Years

Scotland’s first World Cup appearance since 1998 represents perhaps the tournament’s purest underdog story. The Scots qualified dramatically, including a decisive win over Denmark, and bring a physical, well-organized approach built on set-piece strength and defensive organization under head coach Steve Clarke.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour of Napoli has been ruled out with a knee injury sustained during warm-up play, a significant blow to Scotland’s midfield depth. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, a 43-year-old who plays for Hearts, was included despite earlier fitness concerns and has trained without restriction. The squad otherwise looks competitive, with teenager Tyler Fletcher added as Gilmour’s replacement.

Haiti's goalkeeper Johny Placide looks on.

GettyGoalkeeper Johny Placide captains Haiti into the country’s first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Haiti’s Historic Return and Realistic Odds

Haiti enters as historic outsiders making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, a 52-year absence. The squad relies heavily on players based in Europe and North America, with only one roster spot filled by a Haitian domestic-league player. Captain Johny Placide anchors the goalkeeper position, while experienced striker Duckens Nazon leads the attacking unit.

Haiti’s realistic advancement odds sit around 15 percent according to statistical models, making them the ultra-long shots of Group C. Haiti arrives with nothing to lose and every incentive to frustrate stronger opposition through counter-attacking and set-play execution.

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Group C Match Schedule

Saturday, June 13, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Brazil vs Morocco — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
9:00 p.m. EDT: Haiti vs Scotland — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Friday, June 19, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Scotland vs Morocco — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
8:30 p.m. EDT: Brazil vs Haiti — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Scotland vs Brazil — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
6:00 p.m. EDT: Morocco vs Haiti — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil Chases Record Sixth Championship

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