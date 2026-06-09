World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil Chases Record Sixth Championship

Brazil begins its pursuit of a record sixth World Cup title in Group C, but Neymar’s calf injury has created uncertainty ahead of a challenging opener against Morocco and a group that also features Scotland and Haiti.

While Brazil remains the clear favorite to win the group, Morocco’s proven tournament pedigree, Scotland’s long-awaited return, and Haiti’s historic comeback ensure the road to first place may be tougher than it appears.

Brazil’s Star Power Amid Injury Questions

Even without Neymar, Brazil’s attacking arsenal bristles with elite talent. Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Raphinha, and 17-year-old sensation Endrick round out a forward corps that should overwhelm most defenses. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner, has assembled one of the tournament’s most talented squads.

Right-back Wesley França won’t make the trip after suffering a groin injury during a May warm-up against Egypt. Pre-tournament absences also claimed Rodrygo and Éder Militão, yet Brazil still possesses the depth to absorb those losses. A 2-1 warm-up victory over Egypt demonstrated the team’s comfort with its rotation.

Morocco’s Counter-Attack Threat

If Brazil’s absence of Neymar creates an opening, Morocco may be positioned to exploit it. The 2022 semifinalists topped their African qualifying group convincingly and built their tournament reputation on defensive discipline and ruthless counter-attacking. However, Morocco faces its own injury crisis: winger Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis suffered a knee ligament sprain in the team’s final warm-up against Norway and has been ruled out for three to four weeks, likely sidelining him for the entire tournament.

Captain Achraf Hakimi of PSG, initially a concern heading into the tournament, was included on the roster and has cleared training despite a partial shoulder dislocation during that same Norway match. Defender Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United also suffered the shoulder injury but is expected to be available.

Scotland Returns After 28 Years

Scotland’s first World Cup appearance since 1998 represents perhaps the tournament’s purest underdog story. The Scots qualified dramatically, including a decisive win over Denmark, and bring a physical, well-organized approach built on set-piece strength and defensive organization under head coach Steve Clarke.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour of Napoli has been ruled out with a knee injury sustained during warm-up play, a significant blow to Scotland’s midfield depth. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, a 43-year-old who plays for Hearts, was included despite earlier fitness concerns and has trained without restriction. The squad otherwise looks competitive, with teenager Tyler Fletcher added as Gilmour’s replacement.

Haiti’s Historic Return and Realistic Odds

Haiti enters as historic outsiders making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, a 52-year absence. The squad relies heavily on players based in Europe and North America, with only one roster spot filled by a Haitian domestic-league player. Captain Johny Placide anchors the goalkeeper position, while experienced striker Duckens Nazon leads the attacking unit.

Haiti’s realistic advancement odds sit around 15 percent according to statistical models, making them the ultra-long shots of Group C. Haiti arrives with nothing to lose and every incentive to frustrate stronger opposition through counter-attacking and set-play execution.

Group C Match Schedule

Saturday, June 13, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Brazil vs Morocco — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

9:00 p.m. EDT: Haiti vs Scotland — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Friday, June 19, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Scotland vs Morocco — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

8:30 p.m. EDT: Brazil vs Haiti — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

6:00 p.m. EDT: Scotland vs Brazil — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

6:00 p.m. EDT: Morocco vs Haiti — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia