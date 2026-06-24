Brazil-Scotland World Cup Game on Delay Watch: Here’s the Latest Weather Update

The Brazil-Scotland World Cup game is on delay watch as weather concerns create uncertainty before kickoff, leaving fans waiting for the latest update on conditions and whether the match will start on time.

With kickoff approaching, the key question is whether the weather will merely affect conditions or force officials to delay the Group C finale.

“The World Cup group stage clash between Scotland and Brazil later tonight is at serious risk of being disrupted by a storm,” reported Connor Greaves of the British newspaper The Sun, at about 4:30 p.m. “The Tartan Army could be impacted by lengthy match delays caused by severe weather. The match is currently due to kick off at 6pm local time – and there is a storm forecast at a similar time.”

The National Weather Service has not issued any new severe thunderstorm warnings or updates specifically for the Hard Rock Stadium area in the last couple of hours, as of 5:30 p.m. ET. Earlier today, NWS Miami issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties, but that warning expired at 3:45 PM ET. NWS included the possibility of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Hail was reported in parts of Miami Gardens during that period, according to NBC6 TV.

But, ominously, NWS Miami’s current outlook sees isolated severe storms possible through the evening across South Florida. The primary hazards remain damaging winds up to 60 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, the main cause of delays in professional soccer matches.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland Projected Starting XI (4-3-3)

# Player Position 1 Angus Gunn GK 2 Nathan Patterson RB 3 Jack Hendry CB 4 Grant Hanley CB 5 Andrew Robertson LB 6 Ryan Christie CM 7 Lewis Ferguson CM 8 Scott McTominay CM 9 Ben Doak RW 10 Che Adams ST 11 John McGinn LW

Lightning Risk Threatens Brazil-Scotland

Scotland and Brazil meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday in the final Group C contest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Electrical storms are in the forecast specifically around kickoff, according to AccuWeather, a very real threat to the match starting on time. Forecasters point to scattered thunderstorm activity in the late afternoon transitioning into the evening hours, directly overlapping the scheduled kickoff window.

The trigger for any suspension at a World Cup match is not rain alone, but lightning. Under NOAA guidelines adopted for the 2026 World Cup, any electrical storm activity detected within an eight-mile radius of the venue forces an immediate suspension, according to TNT Sports‘ Ben Morse. Players must clear the field as fans would be directed to seek cover inside the stadium. The countdown to resumption requires a full 30 minutes with no new lightning strikes inside the eight-mile radius, but the 30-minute timeline resets with every new bolt, meaning delays can become quite lengthy even beyond the initial stoppage.

That rolling clock is what turned France’s group match against Iraq in Philadelphia into a two-hour-plus ordeal earlier in the tournament. Scotland manager Steve Clarke referenced that situation directly when discussing his team’s preparation for any disruption Wednesday.

“You’ve got to wait 30 minutes off the last lightning strike, so that can just roll on and roll on,” Clarke said, as quoted by The Scotsman‘s Mark Atkinson. “If there is to be a delay, then hopefully it will be a short one. Like I said before, we’ve got a coping strategy and we have an idea of what we’ll do if it happens to us.”

Clarke arrived at the stadium a day prior to find a thunderstorm already drenching the ground, a preview of what Wednesday’s forecast may deliver at kickoff. No postponement has been announced as of midafternoon match day; officials are monitoring live radar.

🇧🇷 Brazil Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1)

# Player Position 1 Alisson GK 2 Danilo RB 3 Marquinhos CB 4 Gabriel Magalhães CB 5 Douglas Santos LB 6 Bruno Guimarães CDM 7 Casemiro CDM 8 Rayan CAM 9 Lucas Paquetá CAM 10 Vinícius Júnior CAM 11 Matheus Cunha CF

Weather Update: Dark Skies Over Miami at Kickoff

As of 4:50 p.m. ET — 70 minutes before the scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff — dark skies and active storm potential were visible over the Miami area. The most recent detailed forecast, per The Athletic, projects a heat index around 103 degrees and a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm at kickoff. The sky overhead is presenting a more urgent picture than that percentage suggests.

Journalist Miguel Delaney posted from the scene that the sky had “the bang of a pending weather delay for Brazil-Scotland in Miami.”

Around the same time, the Hard Rock Stadium weather monitoring station posted its own update confirming it was actively tracking heat and storm conditions ahead of the match. Both observations landed in the window just before 4:30 p.m. ET. No official delay or suspension has been announced as of this writing. Instead, officials are monitoring the situation with a level of “elevated concern.”

The Glasgow Times published a breakdown Wednesday of exactly how long a delay could run under the NOAA-based 8-mile radius and 30-minute reset rules if lightning forces a stoppage. The answer is, potentially hours, as France and Iraq demonstrated in Philadelphia. The Brazil-Scotland match remains on schedule. Whether it starts on time is now South Florida’s call to make.