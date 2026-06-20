Brazil vs Haiti Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Brazil national football team faced the Haiti national football team on Friday night in a crucial Group C encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazil vs Haiti clash held significant importance for both nations as they sought their first victory of the tournament.

Brazil entered the match after a 1–1 draw against the Moroccan national football team, while Haiti arrived following a narrow 1–0 defeat to the Scottish national football team. With Group C still wide open, the result of Brazil vs Haiti had the potential to reshape the standings heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

Brazil vs Haiti Match Context

The matchup took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where Brazil looked to capitalize on its superior experience on the world stage. Despite being among the tournament favorites, Brazil had been held in its opening match and needed a strong response to strengthen its chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

Before kickoff, Scotland led Group C with three points, while Morocco and Brazil each had one point. Haiti sat at the bottom of the group but remained firmly in contention with two matches still to play.

Statistical projections heavily favored Brazil. Pre-match simulations gave the South American giants an overwhelming advantage, reflecting the gap in international rankings and tournament experience between the two teams.

Team News and Key Players

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to his lineup in search of more energy and attacking threat. With Neymar still unavailable because of injury, Vinícius Júnior carried much of the attacking responsibility alongside Raphinha.

Haiti relied on defender Hannes Delcroix to organize the back line and help contain Brazil’s attack. The Caribbean side entered the match hoping to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.