Is Neymar Playing vs. Haiti? Brazil Announces Star’s World Cup Status

Brazil will again have to navigate the 2026 FIFA World Cup without Neymar.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed Thursday that Neymar will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia and has been ruled out of Brazil’s crucial Group C match against Haiti as he continues recovering from a right calf injury.

The decision means the five-time world champions will be without their biggest star for a second consecutive group-stage match after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco.

“He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training center,” the CBF said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Neymar’s Injury Recovery Continues

The 34-year-old forward returned to the training field this week for the first time since joining Brazil’s World Cup squad while still nursing the calf injury he suffered while playing for Santos on May 17.

Neymar underwent additional medical examinations Monday before gradually increasing his activity level.

He trained Tuesday individually at Brazil’s camp outside New York, focusing primarily on physical conditioning and running drills with members of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff.

On Wednesday, Neymar briefly joined teammates Raphinha, Bruno Guimarães, Gabriel Magalhães and Fabinho in full training gear before returning to individual work on the sidelines.

He also shared a lighthearted moment with reporters, asking, “Did you miss me?”

Despite those encouraging signs, Neymar has yet to participate fully in team training sessions and remains unavailable for match action.

Brazil Looking for First World Cup Victory

Brazil’s opening draw against Morocco increased the importance of Friday’s match against Haiti.

Another disappointing result could complicate the Selecao’s path to the knockout stage before a final Group C meeting with Scotland on June 24.

Brazilian media reports indicate the team’s medical staff are prioritizing Neymar’s long-term availability and hope to have him fully fit for the knockout rounds rather than rushing him back during group play.

Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday that Neymar had officially been left out of Ancelotti’s squad for the Haiti match.

Carlo Ancelotti Values Neymar Beyond Goals

Ancelotti has consistently expressed confidence that Neymar will return during the tournament.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible,” Ancelotti said before Brazil’s opener against Morocco. “Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.”

The Brazil coach said Neymar’s importance goes beyond his undeniable talent.

“When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team.”

Neymar’s Long Wait for a Brazil Return

Neymar has not appeared for Brazil’s senior team since Oct. 17, 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo.

Since then, injuries and rehabilitation periods have limited him to only sporadic appearances at club level. According to Transfermarkt, he has spent roughly 700 days sidelined because of injuries, recovery periods and rest.

His inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad sparked debate in his home country, with some questioning whether the veteran star should have been selected while still recovering from injury.

For now, those concerns remain secondary. Brazil’s immediate focus is beating Haiti and moving closer to the knockout stage.

Neymar’s return — and perhaps Brazil’s ultimate World Cup ambitions — will have to wait a little longer.